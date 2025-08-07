Ukraine's EU, NATO Membership Would Help Counter Russian Influence Polish Diplomat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland's charge d'affaires in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, said this during an expert discussion at Ukrinform titled "Poland and Ukraine in the Fight Against Kremlin Propaganda."

The diplomat stressed that Russian disinformation undermines trust between Ukrainians and Poles, affecting both nations. He noted that during any bilateral talks - whether on history, agriculture, or politics - it is vital to remember: when Ukraine and Poland argue, Russia benefits.

According to Lukasiewicz, acknowledging this helps both sides approach difficult issues in a neighborly and constructive spirit.

"Of course, it would be easier to have such discussions between Poland and Ukraine on many topics if Ukraine joined the EU and NATO. These platforms not only make it easier to tackle sensitive issues but also enhance resilience to disinformation and protect against harmful Russian influence," he said.

