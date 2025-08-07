Manulife Investment Management Deepens Commitment To Asia With Appointments Of June Chua As Head Of Asian Equities And Yuting Shao As Senior Global Macro Strategist
"I am honored to join Manulife Investment Management and lead our Asian Equities team at a time when the region continues to play an increasingly important role in global portfolios. I look forward to working closely with our talented investment professionals across Asia to strengthen research collaboration and ensure disciplined execution. Together, we will continue to deliver insightful, locally informed investment outcomes for our clients," said June Chua, Head of Asian Equities .
Earlier in her career, June held senior portfolio management roles at Pinebridge Investments, Sumitomo Asset Management, and Crosby Wealth Management, gaining deep regional insight across key Asian markets.
At the same time, Manulife Investment Management announced that Yuting Shao has joined as Senior Global Macro Strategist as a part of its Multi-Asset Solutions team. Based in Hong Kong, she will be responsible for developing macroeconomic strategy views that will inform the firm's investment teams, supporting their ability to navigate evolving economic conditions and market risks. She will also be responsible for articulating these views to clients and media stakeholders.
Yuting brings over eight years of experience to the role. Prior to joining Manulife Investment Management, she was Vice President, Macro Strategies at State Street Global Markets, where she focused on China and Emerging Markets Asia. Before that, she worked at the International Monetary Fund and Institute of International Finance.
"I am thrilled to be part of Manulife Investment Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team. In today's complex macroeconomic environment, it is more important than ever to provide clear, actionable insights. I look forward to supporting our investment teams and clients with thoughtful perspectives that help navigate both risks and opportunities across global markets," said Yuting Shao , Senior Global Macro Strategist .
"Yuting brings valuable macroeconomic insight and a strong understanding of China and Emerging Markets Asia, which will enhance our ability to navigate today's dynamic market environment. Her addition to the team supports our commitment to delivering thoughtful, research-driven perspectives to our clients. We're pleased to welcome her and look forward to the contributions she will make to our multi-asset platform," said Nathan Thooft, Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Solutions and Global Equities .
About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management
As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.
Media Contacts:
Jennifer Tsui
Manulife Investment Management
Phone: +852 9265 2609
Email: [email protected]
Thomas Kwan
Penta Hong Kong
Phone: +852 9018 2500
Email: [email protected]
