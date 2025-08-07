Amtrak Nextgen Acela Debuts On August 28

A new era of high-speed rail to begin between Boston and Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All aboard the future of East Coast travel! Starting Thursday, Aug. 28, customers can travel on Amtrak's NextGen Acela – America's high-speed train – connecting the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston.

This historic launch introduces:



More trains : 28 brand-new trains entering service through 2027

More seats : 27% more seats per departure More service: Expanded weekday and weekend schedules

"NextGen Acela is more than a new train-it's an evolution of travel," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "In just a few weeks, history will be made with the debut of NextGen Acela as we launch a new standard for American train travel."

What to expect



How to book your seat : Amtrak offers a simple and flexible approach to booking, seat selection, itinerary management, and even changes in the event of disruptions through the Amtrak mobile app, Amtrak website, and at station kiosks. As the official launch date approaches, customers should look for more information from Amtrak about how to locate and select the NextGen Acela train options. In the coming months, Amtrak will be operating both the current Acela equipment and the NextGen Acela trains as the new trains transition into the fleet.

Premium onboard featur es : The new NextGen Acela offers an elevated experience, with features and amenities that today's savvy travelers expect, plus everything they need to be productive along the way: free, high-speed 5G-enabled Wi-Fi, as well as individual power outlets and reading lights. More trains on the way : Five sleek new trainsets will be in service initially, with more trains joining the fleet through 2027.

Built in America, for America

The NextGen Acela fleet was assembled at Alstom's facility in Hornell, NY by skilled Machinists Union workers, using components from over 180 suppliers across 29 states-creating approximately 15,000 U.S. jobs.*

Part of a bigger transformation



NextGen Acela is a key component of Amtrak's broader fleet modernization plan, which includes:



New Amtrak Airo trains debuting on the Amtrak Cascades, Northeast Regional, and East Coast routes



New, more efficient Long Distance locomotives Upgraded interiors in Coaches, Dining Cars, Sleepers, and Sightseer Lounges-featuring new seat cushions, upholstery, lighting, and finishes

Amtrak plans to introduce all 28 new NextGen Acela trains by 2027 - broadening travel opportunities throughout the Northeast Corridor.

*Calculation based on the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) 2020 analysis, "Economic Impact of Public Transportation Investment" which estimates that $1 billion of public transportation spending creates 12,600 jobs. Total estimate adjusted for inflation and provides general scale of impact.

About Amtrak®

Amtrak is seizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform rail and Retrain Travel . By modernizing, enhancing, and expanding trains, stations, and infrastructure, Amtrak is meeting the rising demand for train travel. Amtrak offers unforgettable experiences to more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada. Learn more at Amtrak , download the Amtrak app , connect with us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn , and join Amtrak Guest Rewards to start earning points toward Amtrak reward travel, upgrades, gift cards and more.

SOURCE Amtrak

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED