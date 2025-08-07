Palmetto Edge Landscaping Launches In Lexington SC, Bringing Fresh Focus To Commercial And Residential Lawn Care
A new name arrived in the Midlands landscaping scene. Palmetto Edge Landscaping, a locally owned landscaping company, has officially opened in Lexington, SC.LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new name is cutting through the noise in the Midlands landscaping scene. Palmetto Edge Landscaping, a locally owned and operated landscaping company, has officially launched in Lexington, South Carolina, offering full-service solutions for both commercial properties and homeowners across the region.
With a sharp focus on weekly lawn maintenance, commercial landscaping, and mulch installation, Palmetto Edge is quickly gaining attention for its consistent results, responsive service, and community-first approach.
“We saw a need for a company that actually shows up on time, communicates clearly, and delivers clean, professional results,” said a spokesperson for Palmetto Edge.“From HOAs and medical offices to family homes, we're here to raise the bar in lawn care across Lexington.”
🔹 Services Offered:
Commercial landscaping for HOAs, retail centers, and office parks
Weekly lawn mowing and edging services
Mulch delivery and seasonal cleanups
Flexible scheduling and no-hassle quotes
Palmetto Edge proudly serves Lexington, Columbia, Irmo, and West Columbia, with a full crew and commercial-grade equipment ready to tackle properties of any size.
🔹 Local Roots, Local Reach
Palmetto Edge is more than just another lawn crew. The company was built to serve the Lexington SC business and residential community with a strong emphasis on reliable scheduling, professional presentation, and lasting results.
“It's not just about cutting grass - it's about helping properties look their best, week after week. That's the edge we bring.”
🔹 Get in Touch
Palmetto Edge is now accepting new clients for the fall season.
📍 Learn more or request a quote at
📞 (803) 708-5125
📧 ...
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for before-and-after transformations and seasonal tips.
