Palmetto Edge Landscaping Launches In Lexington SC, Bringing Fresh Focus To Commercial And Residential Lawn Care

A new name arrived in the Midlands landscaping scene. Palmetto Edge Landscaping, a locally owned landscaping company, has officially opened in Lexington, SC.

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new name is cutting through the noise in the Midlands landscaping scene. Palmetto Edge Landscaping, a locally owned and operated landscaping company, has officially launched in Lexington, South Carolina, offering full-service solutions for both commercial properties and homeowners across the region.With a sharp focus on weekly lawn maintenance, commercial landscaping, and mulch installation, Palmetto Edge is quickly gaining attention for its consistent results, responsive service, and community-first approach.“We saw a need for a company that actually shows up on time, communicates clearly, and delivers clean, professional results,” said a spokesperson for Palmetto Edge.“From HOAs and medical offices to family homes, we're here to raise the bar in lawn care across Lexington.”🔹 Services Offered:Commercial landscaping for HOAs, retail centers, and office parksWeekly lawn mowing and edging servicesMulch delivery and seasonal cleanupsFlexible scheduling and no-hassle quotesPalmetto Edge proudly serves Lexington, Columbia, Irmo, and West Columbia, with a full crew and commercial-grade equipment ready to tackle properties of any size.🔹 Local Roots, Local ReachPalmetto Edge is more than just another lawn crew. The company was built to serve the Lexington SC business and residential community with a strong emphasis on reliable scheduling, professional presentation, and lasting results.“It's not just about cutting grass - it's about helping properties look their best, week after week. That's the edge we bring.”🔹 Get in TouchPalmetto Edge is now accepting new clients for the fall season.📍 Learn more or request a quote at📞 (803) 708-5125📧 ...Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for before-and-after transformations and seasonal tips.Media Contact:Palmetto Edge Landscaping(803) 708-5125...

Jessica Smith

Palmetto Edge Landscaping

+1 803-708-5125

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Palmetto Edge Landscaping | Landscaper Lexington SC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.