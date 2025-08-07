Urnamai Launches To Revolutionize Legal Workflows With AI Automation Tools For Law Firms

MENAFN - GetNews) Urnamai launches AI-powered LegalTech tools to streamline law firm workflows and open new funding round.

August 7, 2025 - London, UK - Urnamai, a new LegalTech startup, officially launches today with a bold mission to help law firms work faster, smarter and more securely by eliminating time wasted on repetitive manual tasks.

Built for small to mid-sized law firms, Urnamai offers a modern legal AI platform that automates contract drafting, compliance monitoring, meeting protocols and legal playbooks. It integrates directly with tools firms already use, including Microsoft Word, iManage, SharePoint and CRM systems.

“Legal teams are under more pressure than ever. We saw an opportunity to help them reclaim time and focus,” said a Urnamai co-founder.“We are not trying to replace lawyers. We are helping them do more of what matters and less of what does not.”

The company is currently entering its pilot phase and opening its first funding round aimed at angel investors with an interest in LegalTech, contract automation and AI in law.

Urnamai stands out with a strong focus on ease of use, jurisdiction-specific legal intelligence and built-in GDPR and compliance support. Its Regulatory Watchdog keeps playbooks up to date with real-time legal changes and suggested updates.

The founding team brings a unique blend of startup experience and operational excellence. One co-founder scaled a fast-growing tech company in Sweden while the other optimized operations at hospitals in the UK. Together, they are building tools that are intuitive, impactful and easy to adopt.

Urnamai invites small and mid-sized law firms to join as pilot partners and welcomes strategic angel investors to support the next phase of growth.