Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 50+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insights 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Yuhan Corporation conducted a study for people with locally advanced or metastatic cancer for whom previous treatment was not successful. Adults aged 18 and over with advanced cancer with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) overexpressing can join the study. The purpose of this study is to find out whether a medicine called YH32364 helps people with locally advanced or metastatic cancers with EGFR overexpression.

In July 2025, Daiichi Sankyo conducted a study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) in patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who have experienced disease progression following treatment with a platinum-based systemic therapy and an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) compared with investigator's choice of chemotherapy (ICC).

In July 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tiragolumab plus atezolizumab compared with placebo in participants with unresectable esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (or those who are unable or unwilling to undergo surgery) and whose cancers have not progressed following definitive concurrent chemoradiotherapy (dCRT). Participants will be randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either tiragolumab plus atezolizumab (Arm A), tiragolumab matching placebo plus atezolizumab (Arm B), or double placebo (Arm C).

DelveInsight's Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma treatment.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a humanized IgG4 anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages. In pre-clinical studies, binding to FcγR on macrophages has been shown to compromise the anti-tumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells. Tislelizumab is the first drug candidate produced from BeiGene's immuno-oncology biologic program, and we believe it could serve as a key element of our immuno-oncology combination platform. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Serplulimab: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Serplulimab (novel anti-PD-1 mAb) is the first innovative monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Henlius. Shanghai Henlius Biotech, announced that the phase 3 clinical study ASTRUM-007 of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab) independently developed by the company in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), met the co-primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in a planned interim analysis, evaluated by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).

The Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report provides insights into



Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Scope of the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Tislelizumab: BeiGene

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. RAPA-201: Rapa Therapeutics

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. SGN-B6A: Seagen

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

19. Inactive Products

20. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key Companies

21. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key Products

22. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Unmet Needs

23. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Analyst Views

26. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key Companies

27. Appendix

