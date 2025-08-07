Mesothelioma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 45+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's “Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the mesothelioma pipeline landscape. It covers the Mesothelioma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Mesothelioma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Mesothelioma Pipeline Report



In August 2025, AstraZeneca announced a phase III study to determine the efficacy and safety of Volrustomig (MEDI5752) + Carboplatin + Pemetrexed vs the investigator's choice of platinum + Pemetrexed or Nivolumab + Ipilimumab in participants with unresectable pleural mesothelioma.

In August 2025, Epizyme Inc. conducted a study that will provide continuing availability to tazemetostat for people who have previously completed participation in a tazemetostat study, either with monotherapy (single drug treatment) or combination therapy.

DelveInsight's Mesothelioma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Mesothelioma treatment.

The leading Mesothelioma Companies such as Polaris Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, MedImmune LLC, Takeda, RS Oncology LLC, Vivace Therapeutics, Inc., VM Oncology, LLC, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, UTC Therapeutics Inc., Tango Therapeutics, Inc., Verismo Therapeutics, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Amphera BV, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, BridGene Biosciences Inc., Aromics Therapeutics, and Ascentage Pharma Group Inc. and others. Promising Mesothelioma Therapies such as Pembrolizumab, Lenvatinib, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, ZD1839, Zometa, Durvalumab , and others.

Mesothelioma Emerging Drugs

Pegargiminase: Polaris Pharmaceuticals

Pegargiminase (ADI‐PEG 20), is a biologic in late-stage clinical development for a wide range of cancers. It is a novel therapeutic protein being developed for cancers with a unique metabolic trait. Pegargiminase deprives the cancer cells of the amino acid Arginine by converting plasma-borne arginine into citrulline. At the core of their deficiency is a down-regulation of Argininosuccinate Synthase (ASS1), an enzyme needed to synthesize arginine. To survive, the cancer cells must“rewire” their metabolism. This exerts a stress on the cells that renders them more susceptible to conventional chemotherapies. Pegargiminase has also gained Orphan Drug Designation for mesothelioma both in the U.S. and in Europe. Currently, the drug is in Preregistration stage of its development for the treatment of Mesothelioma.

Volrustomig: AstraZeneca

Volrustomig is an engineered Fragment Crystallizable (Fc) domain bispecific human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against the human negative immunoregulatory checkpoint receptors programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1; PDCD1; CD279) and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA4; CTLA-4), with potential immune checkpoint inhibitory and antineoplastic activities. Upon administration, volrustomig targets and binds to both PD-1 and CTLA4 expressed on tumor-infiltrating T lymphocytes (TILs), and inhibits the PD-1- and CTLA4-mediated downregulation of T-cell activation and proliferation. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Mesothelioma.

Tremelimumab: MedImmune LLC

Tremelimumab is a type of monoclonal antibody and a type of immune checkpoint inhibitor. It is a drug that binds to the protein CTLA-4 to help immune cells kill cancer cells better and is used to treat different types of cancer. Tremelimumab is directed against cytotoxic T- lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4). By blocking the activity of CTLA-4, tremelimumab“releases the brakes” on T cell activation and boosts the immune response against cancer cells. It is a fully human monoclonal antibody, which stimulates the immune system to destroy cancer cells through binding to the protein CTLA-4, expressed on the surface of activated T-lymphocytes. Tremelimumab has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation form the US Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Mesothelioma.

TAK-500: Takeda

TAK-500 is a first-in-class STING agonist immunostimulatory antibody drug conjugate (iADC) that delivers dazostinag to CCR2+ myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment. By targeting the STING pathway and CCR2 expressing myeloid cells, TAK-500 may offer enhanced potency via improved PK and selective delivery. TAK-500 has three possible mechanisms of action: activation of IFN response, reprogramming of suppressive intratumoral CCR2+ myeloid cells, and blockade of suppressive tumor-associated macrophage recruitment. Activation of STING leads to the production of proinflammatory cytokines that activate dendritic cells, macrophages, and natural killer cells, and subsequently mobilize adaptive immune cells against tumor cells. Combining TAK-500 with radiation and/or checkpoint inhibitors led to enhanced antitumor activity in preclinical studies. Dying tumor cells release tumor antigens and tumor-derived cGAMP, which continue to activate the STING pathway. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Mesothelioma.

RSO-021: RS Oncology LLC

RSO-021 is a naturally occurring, sulfur-rich, cyclic oligopeptide of the thiopeptide class, which covalently inactivates PRX3, leading to catastrophic oxidative stress and cell death. It is a novel first-in-class small molecule that irreversibly binds and inhibits mitochondrial peroxiredoxin 3 (PRX3). Inhibition of the PRX3 antioxidant signaling network in mitochondria results in selective killing of malignant cells by upregulation of oxidative stress; in contrast, healthy tissue is spared. In pre-clinical models RSO-021 reduces tumor growth in mice, sensitizes tumor cells to apoptosis and reduces the expression of pro-metastatic epithelial to mesenchymal (EMT) genes. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Mesothelioma.

The Mesothelioma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Mesothelioma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Mesothelioma Treatment.

Mesothelioma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Mesothelioma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Mesothelioma market.

Mesothelioma Companies

Mesothelioma Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Mesothelioma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Mesothelioma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Mesothelioma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Mesothelioma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMesothelioma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMesothelioma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Pegargiminase: Polaris PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Tremelimumab: MedImmune LLCDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)TAK-500: TakedaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMesothelioma Key CompaniesMesothelioma Key ProductsMesothelioma- Unmet NeedsMesothelioma- Market Drivers and BarriersMesothelioma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMesothelioma Analyst ViewsMesothelioma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

