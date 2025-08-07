Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 15+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline landscape. It covers the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Krystal Biotech Inc . announced a Phase 3 study, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of KB803 versus matched placebo in pediatric and adult subjects with recurrent corneal abrasions due to dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

In August 2025, Castle Creek Biosciences LLC conducted a study is to determine whether administration of D-Fi in addition to standard of care improves wound healing as compared to standard of care alone (control) in children, adolescents, and adults with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

DelveInsight's Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment.

The leading Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies such as Phoenix Tissue Repair, Castle Creek Biosciences, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, InMed Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Relief Therapeutics, Quoin Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapies such as KB803, AGLE-102, EB-101, PTR-01, Oleogel-S10, INM-755 (cannabinol) cream, and others.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging Drugs Profile

PTR-01: Phoenix Tissue Repair

Phoenix Tissue Repair is advancing an investigational therapy known as PTR-01, a systemic recombinant collagen type VII (rC7) for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa. rC7 is a potentially disease-modifying drug that is delivered intravenously to patients, replacing defective collagen type VII with healthy collagen at the sites where it is needed both internally and externally. Phoenix Tissue Repair acquired worldwide rights to PTR-01 from Shire Plc in 2017 and has initiated its first clinical trial. Preclinical studies of PTR-01 have shown that it selectively anchors in the skin and other tissues affected by an absence of collagen type VII. In four animal models of the disease, intravenous injections of PTR-01 promoted healing of DEB wounds. These experiments have shown improvements in tissue structure, disease presentation and survival, indicating a restoration of natural skin architecture.

FCX-007: Castle Creek Biosciences

D-Fi, also known as FCX-007, (dabocemagene autoficel), is being developed as an ex vivo, autologous cell-based gene therapy to address the deficiency of functional COL7 in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). D-Fi has been clinically studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical study (NCT02810951), which assessed 6 patients with RDEB. In this study, 80% (8/10) of treated chronic wounds demonstrated complete wound healing 12 weeks after the first injection of D-Fi, while none of the untreated wounds were healed. D-Fi was well tolerated post-administration with few reports of temporary redness or discoloration at the injection site. D-Fi is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the localized treatment of chronic wounds in individuals with RDEB.

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies

Phoenix Tissue Repair, Castle Creek Biosciences, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, InMed Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Relief Therapeutics, Quoin Pharmaceuticals and others.

​​Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Scope of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies- Phoenix Tissue Repair, Castle Creek Biosciences, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, InMed Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Relief Therapeutics, Quoin Pharmaceuticals and others.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapies- KB803, AGLE-102, EB-101, PTR-01, Oleogel-S10, INM-755 (cannabinol) cream, and others.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)FCX-007: Castle Creek BiosciencesMid Stage Products (Phase II)PTR-01: Phoenix Tissue RepairEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)PTW-002: Phoenicis TherapeuticsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Key CompaniesDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Key ProductsDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa- Unmet NeedsDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa- Market Drivers and BarriersDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa- Future Perspectives and ConclusionDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Analyst ViewsDystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Key CompaniesAppendix

