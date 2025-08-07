Overactive Bladder Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 15+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews) DelveInsight's,report provides comprehensive insights aboutin Overactive Bladder pipeline landscape. It covers the Overactive Bladder pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Overactive Bladder pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In January 2025, Imbrium Therapeutics L.P . (“Imbrium”), a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P. (“Purdue”), announced results from a Phase Ib clinical signal detection study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the novel investigational treatmentsunobinop in patients with overactive bladder syndrome.

DelveInsight's Overactive Bladder pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Overactive Bladder treatment.

The leading Overactive Bladder Companies such as Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., AbbVie/Medytox, Urovant Sciences, Taiho Pharma, Velicept Therapeutics and others. Promising Overactive Bladder Pipeline Therapies such as GSK1358820, YM178, Fesoterodine 8 mg, Vibegron, Tolterodine ER, Solifenacin Succinate, Oxybutynin chloride OROS, VESIcare®, Fesoterodine , and others.

Overactive Bladder Emerging Drugs Profile

Neuronox: AbbVie/Medytox

Neuronox, an acetylcholine inhibitor is being developed by Medy-Tox for the treatment of the Overactive Bladder. The active ingredients involve Clostridium botulinum toxin type A. It is currently in the phase III stage of development. In September 2020, US drugmaker Allergan entered into a license agreement with South Korea's Medytox under the terms of which, on closing, Allergan would pay Medytox an upfront of USD 65 million and Medytox would grant Allergan exclusive rights, worldwide outside of Korea, to develop and, if approved, commercialise certain neurotoxin product candidates currently in development, including a potential liquid-injectable product. In May 2020, AbbVie announced that it had finished its acquisition of Allergan plc following receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities needed by the transaction agreement and approval by the Irish High Court.

URO-902: Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is developing URO-902 for the treatment of the Overactive Bladder. URO-902 has the potential to be the first gene therapy for OAB patients. This innovative treatment has the capability to tackle an unmet need for patients who have failed oral pharmacologic therapies and are concerned with potential urinary retention or surgical interventions pertinent to existing third-line OAB treatments. It is currently in the phase II stage of development.

Overactive Bladder Companies

Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., AbbVie/Medytox, Urovant Sciences, Taiho Pharma, Velicept Therapeutics and others.

