Finalists Selected For BEAR '25 Pitch Showcase: Wisconsin Entrepreneurs Take Center Stage Next Week

MENAFN - GetNews)Six Wisconsin-based growth-stage companies have been selected to pitch at BEAR '25 (Business Expansion and Retention Pitch Showcase), taking place onat EastBay Lodge in Holcombe, Wisconsin. This high-profile event, hosted by the Chippewa Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), highlights second-stage businesses with proven traction- and connects them with top-tier regional investors, lenders, and business development leaders.







This year's standout companies were nominated through a collaborative process led by statewide ecosystem partners known as "Lanes." These partners include the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, Gener8tor, the Small Business Development Center at UW–Eau Claire, and the Dunn County Economic Development Corporation.

“BEAR '25 is about spotlighting businesses that are already generating revenue and ready to scale,” said Sarah Kowal, Program Lead for BEAR.“These aren't hypothetical ideas- these are real companies with revenue, teams, and growth plans. What sets our showcase apart is the intentional collaboration across institutions and communities. That kind of ecosystem alignment is our secret sauce in Wisconsin.”

Selected finalists will deliver 5-minute pitches to a panel of distinguished judges and investors. Prizes include face-to-face pitching opportunities to Hill Capital Corporation, Tundra Angels, BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation, and Wisconsin Investment Partners as well as services from local businesses. Judging criteria as on articulation and clarity of pitch, scalability, and likelihood of success.

The evening kicks off with a private investor/founder speed dating session, giving participants the rare chance to build relationships in a curated, high-value environment before the public showcase begins.

The BEAR '25 event is open to the public beginning at 5:30 PM, with community and business leaders encouraged to attend and meet the next wave of Wisconsin-grown businesses. Tickets are available via Eventbrite- . The primary sponsor for the event is BMO.