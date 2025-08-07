Luxury Resale Market Set To Reach USD 50.06 Billion By 2030, Up From USD 32.47 Billion In 2024 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Luxury Resale Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton latest research report, the Global Luxury Resale Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.48% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): USD 50.06 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 32.47 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.48%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Luxury Resale Market Embraces Digital Transformation to Unlock Growth, Trust, and Scalability

The luxury resale market is witnessing a rapid digital transformation, with AI, blockchain, and automation redefining how value, trust, and authenticity are delivered. Platforms like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective are leveraging AI-driven pricing and authentication tools to accelerate listings and minimize fraud, while blockchain integration ensures product provenance and transparency.

In 2024, over 85% of The RealReal's items were powered by AI tools, signaling a strategic shift toward automation and data-led operations. Vestiaire Collective, meanwhile, has strengthened counterfeit prevention through blockchain-backed verification and digital product passports. Retailers like Fashionphile are enhancing the consumer experience further with immersive technologies such as AR. These advancements are reshaping core business models, positioning luxury resale platforms to lead on authentication, operational agility, and digital consumer engagement in an increasingly competitive global market.

Strategic Collaborations Between Luxury Resale Platforms and High-End Fashion Brands Drive Growth in the Luxury Resale Market

Strategic partnerships between luxury resale platforms and high-end fashion brands are reshaping the global luxury resale market. These collaborations allow brands to maintain greater control over resale pricing, product authentication, and the overall customer experience, enhancing trust and value in the secondhand luxury space. In 2023, Rebag partnered with ThredUP, enabling customers to resell gently used items for shopping credit while offering ThredUP users access to select Rebag inventory.

Similarly, in May 2024, Mytheresa extended its exclusive resale partnership with Vestiaire Collective across the US, Europe, and the UK, streamlining the resale process for pre-loved luxury items. Most recently, in August 2024, Rebag joined forces with Bloomingdale's to launch a first-of-its-kind collaboration focused on promoting sustainability and expanding access to authenticated luxury goods. As demand for resale continues to rise, such alliances are becoming key to driving sustainable growth and enhancing customer engagement in the luxury market.

Gen Z Prioritizes Sustainability in Purchasing Decisions, Accelerating Growth Across the Luxury Resale Market

Millennials and Gen Z continue to emerge as the most influential consumer segments in the global luxury resale market. Their increasing preference for sustainability, affordability, and authenticity is driving demand for second-hand luxury as a compelling alternative to fast fashion. According to ThredUp, 40% of Gen Z consumers choose resale specifically for environmental reasons. At the same time, economic pressures, rising living costs and limited savings, are reinforcing recommerce as a more accessible, value-aligned option for this cohort.

Social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram further amplify this shift, with viral trends and influencer-driven content fueling interest in vintage and pre-owned luxury. In response, brands like Gucci, Prada, and Burberry are partnering with platforms including The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective to strengthen their role in the circular economy. As luxury resale becomes a foundational pillar of sustainable fashion, both value and environmental impact are emerging as dual market drivers, reflected in The RealReal's 2024 report, where 73% of buyers cited value and a growing share emphasized sustainability as key purchase motivators.

Luxury Resale Market Sees Global Momentum, with Europe Leading and APAC Accelerating

The global luxury resale market is evolving rapidly, driven by sustainability, digital innovation, and changing consumer preferences. Europe leads the market with a 41% share in 2024, anchored by vintage appreciation in France, Italy, and the UK, and the success of platforms like Vestiaire Collective.

North America remains a mature and innovative-led region, where The RealReal, Fashionphile, and Rebag are mainstreaming resale through resale-as-a-service models and strong brand partnerships.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, fueled by Gen Z and millennial demand, social commerce, and influencer-led trends across platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading this surge.

In Latin America, adoption is rising in markets like Brazil, driven by affordability and digital access. The Middle East, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is embracing pre-owned luxury as a smart, sustainable alternative, with high demand for brands like Chanel and Hermès.

Key Company Profiles



eBay

Farfetch

Fashionphile

Rebag

The RealReal

ThreadUp Vestiaire Collective

Other Prominent Company Profiles



1stDibs

Chrono24

Collector Square

Depop

Hardly Ever Worn It

Heritage Auctions

LePrix

Luxepolis Retail Services

Mercari

Most Wanted Luxury Resale

NET-A-PORTER

Poshmark

Reloved Luxury

StockX

The Luxury Closet

Vinted

VSP Consignment

WGACA

Yoogi's Closet Ziniosa

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type



Handbags

Clothing

Shoes

Watches

Small Leather Goods

Jewelry Accessories

Gender



Female Male

Distribution Channel



Online Offline

Geography

Europe



France

Italy

UK

Germany

Spain

Netherlands Switzerland

North America



The U.S. Canada

APAC



China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore Thailand

Middle East & Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

