Zyon Grand Showflat Preview: Discover The Ultimate In Luxury Living At Zion Road

Mark your calendars! As 2025 draws to a close, the Singapore property market is poised for its most anticipated debut: Zyon Grand. Slated for a grand launch in October 2025, this isn't just another residential development; it's set to be the hottest launch of the year, promising an unparalleled lifestyle directly above the bustling Great World MRT station, along the prime stretch of Zion Road within the coveted River Valley enclave.

The buzz around Zyon Grand is undeniable, and for good reason. Its strategic location alone makes it a magnet for discerning buyers from all corners of Singapore. Imagine unparalleled convenience, with direct access to the Thomson-East Coast Line literally just steps from your doorstep. This connectivity seamlessly links residents to the CBD, Orchard Road, Marina Bay, and various other key precincts across the island, making daily commutes and leisure excursions effortlessly smooth.

The real estate scene in Singapore has once again raised the bar with the arrival of Zyon Grand, a landmark development nestled in the heart of River Valley. With its sleek architecture, world-class amenities, and unmatched location, Zyon Grand is not just a residential project-it's a lifestyle transformation. For those eager to experience what this luxury development has to offer, the Zyon Grand Showflat provides a spectacular preview into one of the most anticipated mixed-use projects in Singapore's District 3.Whether you're a homebuyer seeking elegance or an investor scouting high-return opportunities, the Zyon Grand Showflat is where your journey should begin.

A Masterpiece by Property Titans

Confidence in Zyon Grand comes easily, thanks to the formidable partnership behind its development. Two undisputed titans of the property world, City Developments Limited (CDL) and Mitsui Fudosan, are joining forces to bring this vision to life. With their collective track record of crafting iconic, high-quality developments across Singapore and beyond, purchasers can rest assured of meticulous design, superior craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their combined expertise guarantees a home that stands the test of time, both in terms of aesthetics and structural integrity.

The Best of Both Worlds: Matured Charm Meets Emerging Vibrancy

Location, truly, speaks for itself. Zyon Grand is strategically nestled, offering residents the unique advantage of straddling two distinct yet complementary estates. On one hand, it embraces the established charm of the mature Havelock estate, providing access to a wealth of timeless heartland amenities. Think beloved local eateries, traditional markets, and community-centric shops that offer a sense of rootedness and familiar comfort.

On the other, it sits adjacent to the exciting potential of the emerging River Valley Green estate, promising future enhancements and modern conveniences that will further elevate the living experience. This dual identity ensures that future residents will enjoy a perfect blend of nostalgic community warmth and future-forward urban living.

Prime Location at Zion Road

Strategically situated at Zion Road, Zyon Grand enjoys a prominent location in the River Valley neighborhood. Known for its seamless connectivity and vibrant lifestyle offerings, River Valley is a coveted address among locals and expatriates alike. Residents of Zyon Grand will enjoy immediate access to Havelock MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, ensuring direct connections to the Orchard Road shopping belt, Central Business District (CBD), and Marina Bay. This kind of accessibility makes Zyon Grand ideal for professionals, families, and foreign investors seeking convenience without compromising on tranquility.

Zyon Grand: A Glimpse Into Modern Vertical Living

Developed by the prestigious City Developments Ltd (CDL) in collaboration with Mitsui Fudosan, Zyon Grand is a bold architectural statement that redefines urban living. Comprising 706 residential units and over 290 serviced apartments, this integrated development seamlessly blends residential comfort with commercial vibrancy development features two 62-storey residential towers and a 36-storey serviced apartment tower, making it one of the tallest residential offerings in Singapore. The panoramic views of the Singapore River, CBD skyline, and even Sentosa are simply breathtaking.

Inside the Zyon Grand Showflat

The Zyon Grand Showflat is meticulously crafted to reflect the lifestyle aspirations of future residents. As you walk through the space, you're immediately immersed in the sense of luxury and modern sophistication that defines the entire project.

Interior Design & Layout

The showflat showcases a range of layouts-from 1-bedroom + study units to sprawling 5-bedroom penthouses. Each configuration is designed with thoughtful space optimization, natural lighting, and premium finishes. Italian wardrobes, European kitchen appliances, and elegant marble fittings set the tone for a timeless and functional aesthetic.

If you're visiting the Zyon Grand Showflat, you can expect:



Open-concept living areas that provide a sense of spaciousness

Floor-to-ceiling windows offering abundant natural light and stunning views

High-end materials and fittings sourced globally Smart home features for enhanced security and convenience

A Wealth of Facilities Within Reach

One of the key highlights of Zyon Grand is its suite of lifestyle amenities, thoughtfully distributed across multiple levels, including sky gardens, wellness decks, and entertainment zones.

What Residents Can Expect:



Infinity-edge pool with city views

Fully-equipped gym and wellness studio

Children's playground and family BBQ pavilions

Sky dining terraces and private lounges

Retail podium with F&B outlets and a supermarket Childcare centre integrated into the development

These features are not just add-ons-they are carefully designed to support a balanced and luxurious lifestyle.

Integrated Mixed-Use Convenience

Zyon Grand stands out as one of the rare integrated developments in the central region. What this means for residents is unmatched convenience.

Within the podium level, residents can access daily essentials, dine at gourmet restaurants, and even drop off their kids at an on-site childcare centre. This design not only elevates the convenience of living but also enhances long-term rental yield and capital appreciation potential you're a frequent traveler, busy professional, or a growing family, the live-work-play model of Zyon Grand ensures that everything you need is just an elevator ride away.

Premium Finishes and Smart Living

Every unit in Zyon Grand features high-end finishes and top-quality fittings. Kitchens are equipped with branded appliances from Miele and De Dietrich, while bathrooms feature luxury sanitary wares and accessories. Master bedrooms are fitted with Italian-imported wardrobes, adding a layer of opulence to everyday living home features are standard in all units. Residents can control lighting, air-conditioning, and security systems remotely through an integrated mobile app. The Zyon Grand Showflat gives visitors a hands-on experience with these smart systems, demonstrating how technology enhances convenience and security.

Serviced Apartments for Flexible Living

In addition to residential units, Zyon Grand also features nearly 300 serviced apartments. These long-stay units, managed professionally, offer flexible living solutions for expatriates, visiting medical professionals, and business travelers dual offering makes Zyon Grand an appealing investment option, as the serviced residences can provide strong, consistent rental income.

Proximity to Schools and Amenities

Zyon Grand is within 1km of renowned institutions such as:



River Valley Primary School

Zhangde Primary School Alexandra Primary School

Additionally, several international schools and secondary institutions are also within easy reach, making it ideal for families with school-going children.

For shopping and recreation, residents are minutes away from:



Great World City Mall

Tiong Bahru Market

Robertson Quay Fort Canning Park

Investment Potential of Zyon Grand

The Zyon Grand Showflat isn't just an exhibit of opulence-it's a gateway to a high-potential real estate asset. With an estimated price per square foot (PSF) ranging from S$2,700 to S$2,900, this development is competitively priced given its location, features, and branding.

Why Investors Are Eyeing Zyon Grand:



Rare mixed-use project in a mature, central area

Limited new supply in the River Valley neighborhood

Strong rental demand from professionals and expats

Award-winning developer with a track record of delivering premium properties Prime city views and MRT doorstep access

Given Singapore's limited land supply and strong demand for centrally-located properties, Zyon Grand presents an opportunity to own a valuable piece of the city's skyline.

Booking Your Zyon Grand Showflat Visit

If you're serious about securing a unit or simply curious about what the buzz is all about, visiting the Zyon Grand Showflat is the best first step. Showflat visits are by appointment only, ensuring a personalized, one-on-one experience.

During your tour, you'll:



View sample units across different sizes and layouts

Speak with appointed sales representatives to understand pricing and floorplans

Get insight into financing, payment schemes, and future development plans Receive exclusive early-bird or VVIP discounts (if applicable)

Final Thoughts

As October 2025 approaches, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Zyon Grand – a development poised to redefine luxury urban living in Singapore. With its unbeatable location directly above Great World MRT, the impeccable credentials of its developers, and a lifestyle that perfectly balances connectivity with serene natural escapes, Zyon Grand truly is the grand finale to 2025's property landscape, promising to be one of Singapore's most sought-after addresses. Zyon Grand is more than a residential address-it's a lifestyle revolution at the heart of Singapore. With its bold architecture, luxury finishings, and integrated convenience, it has quickly emerged as one of the most desirable developments in the city-state. The Zyon Grand Showflat gives prospective homeowners and investors a firsthand look into this luxurious offering, complete with all the premium trappings of upscale living. Whether you're looking for a new home or a long-term investment, Zyon Grand delivers a compelling blend of value, prestige, and future appreciation.