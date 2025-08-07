Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Market 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Statistics, Revenue, Therapies, And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market"Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Size was USD ~1,400 million in the 7MM in 2023. Management involves antibiotics, surgery, and biologics like HUMIRA and COSENTYX. BIMZELX, approved in Europe, is under US FDA review. Biosimilars & therapies, including IL-17, IL-36, JAK, & PDE4 inhibitors, are reshaping the landscape. Pipeline drugs like Sonelokimab, Povorcitinib, & nanobodies show promise. Despite progress, the mild HS segment remains untapped with limited options like orismilast & ruxolitinib.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's " Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market.

Some facts of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report are:



According to DelveInsight, Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

In July 2025, Novartis announced results of a Randomized, Double-blind, Double-dummy, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter, Phase 3 Study Assessing the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of 2 Doses of Remibrutinib Over a 68-week Treatment Period in Adult Patients With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

In July 2025, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc announced results of a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AVTX-009 in Patients With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (LOTUS)

In July 2025, Incyte Corporation announced results of a Maximal Use Trial of Ruxolitinib Cream in Adult and Adolescent Participants With Hidradenitis Suppurativa

In December 2024:- UCB Biopharma SRL- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Bimekizumab in Study Participants With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in study participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Leading Hidradenitis Suppurativa companies working in the market are Inflarx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, UCB Biopharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Chemocentryx, Priovant Therapeutics, Pfizer, Anaptysbio, Abbvie, Acelyrin, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Moonlake Immunotherapeutics, Aristea Therapeutics, among others.

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies expected to launch in the market are HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), and others.

On February 2024, UCB Pharma announced results of a Phase 3, Open-Label, Parallel Group, Multicenter, Extension Study Evaluating the Long-Term Treatment of Bimekizumab in Study Participants With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

On March 2024, ACELYRIN Inc announced results of a Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Izokibep in Subjects With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

On February 2024, Novartis announced results of a Long Term observAtional, Prospective, Multicenter Study to Collect iN a Real-world populatIon Data on the treatMent Pattern of secukinumAb in Adult Patients With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) (ANIMA).

On February 2024, Eli Lilly and Company announced results of a Phase 2b, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate Eltrekibart in Adult Participants With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. On March 2024, AbbVie announced a Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adult and Adolescent Subjects With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa Who Have Failed Anti-TNF Therapy.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful, recurrent abscesses, nodules, and tunnels in areas rich in apocrine glands, such as the armpits, groin, and buttocks. The exact cause of Hidradenitis suppurativa is not fully understood but likely involves a combination of genetic predisposition, immune dysregulation, and environmental factors. Hidradenitis suppurativa can significantly impact quality of life due to pain, discomfort, and social stigma associated with the visible lesions. Diagnosis is based on clinical presentation and may require histopathological examination to confirm. Hidradenitis suppurativa Treatment strategies aim to alleviate symptoms, prevent new lesions, and improve overall well-being. Options include topical and systemic antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medications, immunosuppressants, and biologic therapies, surgical interventions such as drainage and excision, and lifestyle modifications. Multidisciplinary care involving dermatologists, surgeons, and other specialists is often necessary to manage HS effectively and address the diverse needs of affected individuals.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends by analyzing the impact of current Hidradenitis Suppurativa therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Hidradenitis Suppurativa market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The primary approach to treating mild cases of the condition typically involves cleansing with antibacterial solutions and applying topical antibiotics. In instances of sudden exacerbation, healthcare providers may employ corticosteroid injections directly into affected areas and/or minor surgical interventions. For individuals with mild to moderate symptoms, oral treatments may include prolonged courses of broad-spectrum antibiotics and systemic retinoids. Presently, the market largely relies on medications prescribed off-label and HUMIRA, which stands as the sole officially approved therapy for hidradenitis suppurativa thus far.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) market is driven by increasing disease awareness, rising prevalence, and advancements in biologic therapies such as HUMIRA, COSENTYX, and BIMZELX. Ongoing clinical trials exploring novel targets like IL-17, JAK, and PDE4 further support market growth. Additionally, strong pipeline activity and favorable regulatory support enhance the treatment landscape. However, the market faces barriers such as high treatment costs, limited approved therapies for mild cases, diagnostic delays, and poor patient adherence due to chronicity and recurrence. Moreover, competition from biosimilars and uncertainty in long-term efficacy of newer therapies may hinder widespread adoption and market expansion.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Hidradenitis Suppurativa patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Hidradenitis suppurativa In 2020, the total prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa were approximately 2.8 million cases in the US, which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2020–2034.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Hidradenitis Suppurativa drugs recently launched in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Hidradenitis Suppurativa market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Development Activities

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Hidradenitis Suppurativa key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment markets in the upcoming years are Inflarx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, UCB Biopharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Chemocentryx, Priovant Therapeutics, Pfizer, Anaptysbio, Abbvie, Acelyrin, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Moonlake Immunotherapeutics, Aristea Therapeutics, among others

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Report Key Insights

1. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Patient Population

2. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market

4. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Opportunities

6. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutic Approaches

7. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Analysis

8. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market

