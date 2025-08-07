New Historical Novel By Tom O'connor Brings To Life The Army's Unsung Battle To Stay United Before The Nation Split

Bolivia, N.C. - Author and historian Tom O'Connor invites readers into a stirring and deeply human chapter of American military history with his new novel, Steel and Honor: From Cadets to Captains . Before the Civil War tore a nation apart, two young officers stood side by side-brothers by bond, not by blood-at the gates of history. In his powerful historical novel Steel and Honor: From Cadets to Captains, Tom O'Connor delivers a story of friendship, innovation, sacrifice, and the quiet courage of those who served before the battle lines were drawn.

Spanning the years 1848 to 1860, Steel and Honor follows the parallel journeys of Nathaniel McAllister of Pennsylvania and James Tanner of Virginia-from West Point graduation to the remote edges of the American frontier, and across European battlefields as members of the U.S. Army's elite Delafield Commission. As the country inches toward civil conflict, the two men navigate not only military duty and technological change, but also complex personal lives-marriage, fatherhood, and the ever-tightening grip of sectional loyalty.

Through richly layered storytelling and emotionally resonant prose, O'Connor reveals the deep humanity behind military life in antebellum America. Alongside the two officers are the women who shape their destinies-wives, mothers, and sisters whose voices and sacrifices are no less central to the unfolding national story.

“This is not just a war novel,” says O'Connor.“It's about what holds people together when the world is coming apart. These characters represent thousands of real Americans-quietly building, teaching, loving, and leading while the storm gathered.”

Featuring historically accurate depictions of engineering breakthroughs, battlefield innovation, and political unrest, the novel also includes original sketches that bring to life scenes from West Point, Texas, Vienna, and beyond.

What Makes Steel and Honor Stand Out:



A compelling narrative rooted in historical fact but rich with emotional insight

Exploration of the U.S. Army before the Civil War, beyond traditional battlefield stories

A focus on military families, often overlooked in historical fiction Reflections on leadership, loyalty, and the price of progress

Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply drawn to powerful storytelling, Steel and Honor is a timely reminder of what it means to serve-with intellect, heart, and conviction-when a nation faces its greatest test.

Perfect for fans of Cold Mountain, The Killer Angels, and Ken Burns' The Civil War, Steel and Honor reminds us that leadership is forged not only in battle-but in letters, loyalty, and love.

About the Author:

Tom is a 1973 graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point. He earned a MBA from the University of Dallas. After a career in sales, he is retired living with his wife of 50 years in SE, NC. He enjoys riding his bike, playing golf, supporting his teams and Civil War history. He especially loves his time with his three grandchildren and cruising the world with his wife.

Book Name: STEEL AND HONOR: FROM CADETS TO CAPTAINS

Author Name: Tom O'Connor

ISBN Number: 978-1968296438

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here