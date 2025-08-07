Stange Law Firm Opens New Office In Downtown Indianapolis, Reaching 30 Locations Firmwide

INDIANAPOLIS, In. - Stange Law Firm is proud to announce the opening of a new divorce and family law office in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 11, 2025, located in the heart of downtown. The new office, located at 201 N. Illinois St., Suite 1603, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204, marks the family law firm's 30th divorce and family law location firmwide. This new location serves as the firm's second in the Indianapolis metropolitan area and third in the state of Indiana. The Indianapolis, Indiana divorce attorneys aim to continue to provide compassionate legal support for individuals and families in the Indianapolis area facing difficult family law matters.

Stange Law Firmhas served the Indianapolis community since 2023, offering trusted legal representation in a wide range of family law matters. With the opening of a new office in downtown Indianapolis, the firm reinforces its commitment to helping families through challenging times. As a family law and divorce firm, Stange Law Firm handles cases involving divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, modifications, and other related issues. The Indianapolis, Indiana family lawyers are dedicated to guiding clients through emotionally difficult situations while helping them work toward a more secure future.

Indianapolis, the capital and largest city in Indiana, is a vibrant and growing metropolitan area known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. As a major hub in the Midwest, it offers a blend of urban amenities and family-friendly neighborhoods. With a diverse population and a dynamic local economy, Indianapolis continues to be a place where many individuals and families put down roots. In a city where life's challenges can arise, access to skilled legal support in family law matters remains important for those seeking stability and a path forward.

Founded in 2007, Stange Law Firm focuses on providing a client-focused approach to divorce and family law litigation. As the second-largest family law firm in the United States, Stange Law Firm currently operates 30 divorce and family law offices throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, and Kentucky. The Indianapolis child custody lawyers are dedicated to offering diligent legal representation when clients need it most. As a testament to this commitment, the firm provides all clients with 24/7 access to the case file online as well as the personal cell phone number of their assigned attorney, should any issues arise outside of normal business hours.

For more information about Stange Law Firm's new office in downtown Indianapolis , or to discuss your matter with their team, please visit or call (855) 805-0595.