Global Enterprise AI Market Size To Surpass USD 70.91 Billion By 2030 Arizton

Report Scope:
MARKET SIZE (2030): USD 70.91 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2024): USD 24.23 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 19.60%
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
MARKET SEGMENTION: Deployment, Technology, Industry, and Geography
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Generative AI is Reshaping How Enterprises Operate, Innovate, and Engage
Generative AI (GenAI) is emerging as a transformative force in how enterprises operate, innovate, and connect with customers. As organizations embed GenAI into their digital transformation strategies, the focus is shifting from isolated experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment. Recent surveys show that nearly one-third of global companies are already applying GenAI across at least one business function, with over 40% planning to increase AI investments in the near term.
This technology is enabling businesses to enhance content creation, automate complex workflows, and deliver personalized experiences at scale, driving measurable improvements in productivity and innovation. From marketing and customer service to HR and product development, GenAI is becoming a critical pillar across functions. Its rising accessibility and the ability to fine-tune models for specific business needs are accelerating adoption across industries, positioning GenAI not just as a tool, but as a strategic asset in the enterprise ecosystem.
Human Centered AI Emerges as a Strategic Priority for Enterprise Innovation and Employee Empowerment
Human-Centered AI (HCAI) is becoming a cornerstone of enterprise AI strategy, shifting the focus from pure automation to building systems that enhance human potential, ensure trust, and drive inclusive innovation. By aligning AI development with transparency, fairness, and user-centric design, HCAI enables organizations to empower employees, enrich customer engagement, and foster responsible innovation.
Microsoft stands as a leading example, integrating human-centered principles through its Office of Responsible AI and embedding tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot to automate routine tasks while supporting creative, strategic work. This approach has not only improved productivity but also elevated employee satisfaction, proving that AI built around people, not just processes, is key to unlocking long-term business value. As more enterprises adopt AI at scale, embedding HCAI principles will be essential for sustainable, ethical, and impactful transformation.
Market News
-
In May 2025, Salesforce's $8B acquisition of Informatica fortifies its AI vision with trusted data infrastructure, enabling real-time autonomous decision-making across enterprise functions. This move underscores the shift toward composable, data-driven architectures essential for deploying effective AI agents.
In July 2025, HPE has completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks, doubling its networking business and creating a cloud-native, AI-driven portfolio to power hybrid cloud and AI workloads. This move strengthens HPE's position in high-growth, high-margin markets and accelerates innovation across secure, end-to-end networking solutions.
Strategic Collaborations Fuel the Rise of Enterprise AI Agents
Enterprise AI agents are redefining how organizations operate by ushering in a new phase of intelligent automation, where humans and machines collaborate to drive smarter decisions, faster execution, and continuous innovation. These AI-powered agents, ranging from digital co-pilots to autonomous decision-makers, are being rapidly adopted across key enterprise functions such as customer service, finance, HR, supply chain, and IT operations. Unlike static automation tools, AI agents are dynamic and adaptive, they learn from real-time data, understand context, and respond through natural language, allowing businesses to automate processes while staying agile and responsive.
A notable example is the partnership between PwC and Microsoft, announced in January 2025, which combines Microsoft's Copilot technologies with PwC's deep industry expertise. Together, they are helping clients scale AI adoption, automate complex workflows, and unlock business value through the Agents Factory, a hub focused on ethical, scalable AI solutions. As more enterprises pursue similar collaborations, AI agents are fast becoming foundational to digital transformation strategies, empowering businesses to build intelligent, future-ready ecosystems.
Key Company Profiles
-
IBM
Microsoft
NVIDIA Corporation
Google LLC
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Meta
Other Prominent Company Profiles
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Wipro
Intel Corporation
Sentient Technologies, LLC
Verint Systems Inc.
Strategy
Salesforce, Inc.
DATAROBOT, INC
AI Superior GmbH
Exomindse
Tezeract
H2O.
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Adobe
UiPath
Affectiva
ScienceSoft USA Corporation
Infosys Limited
SambaNova, Inc.
Noukha Technologies
Markovate Inc.
LeewayHertz
Grammarly, Inc.
instinctools
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Deployment
-
Cloud
On-premises
Hybrid
Technology
-
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Computer Vision
Industry
-
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail & E-commerce
Manufacturing
Others
Geography
North America
-
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
-
The U.K.
France
Germany
Sweden
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Switzerland
APAC
-
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
-
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
