Global Enterprise AI Market Size To Surpass USD 70.91 Billion By 2030 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Enterprise AI Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton latest research report, the Global Enterprise AI Market is growing at CAGR 19.60% during 2024-2030.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE (2030): USD 70.91 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2024): USD 24.23 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 19.60%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTION: Deployment, Technology, Industry, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Generative AI is Reshaping How Enterprises Operate, Innovate, and Engage

Generative AI (GenAI) is emerging as a transformative force in how enterprises operate, innovate, and connect with customers. As organizations embed GenAI into their digital transformation strategies, the focus is shifting from isolated experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment. Recent surveys show that nearly one-third of global companies are already applying GenAI across at least one business function, with over 40% planning to increase AI investments in the near term.

This technology is enabling businesses to enhance content creation, automate complex workflows, and deliver personalized experiences at scale, driving measurable improvements in productivity and innovation. From marketing and customer service to HR and product development, GenAI is becoming a critical pillar across functions. Its rising accessibility and the ability to fine-tune models for specific business needs are accelerating adoption across industries, positioning GenAI not just as a tool, but as a strategic asset in the enterprise ecosystem.

Human Centered AI Emerges as a Strategic Priority for Enterprise Innovation and Employee Empowerment

Human-Centered AI (HCAI) is becoming a cornerstone of enterprise AI strategy, shifting the focus from pure automation to building systems that enhance human potential, ensure trust, and drive inclusive innovation. By aligning AI development with transparency, fairness, and user-centric design, HCAI enables organizations to empower employees, enrich customer engagement, and foster responsible innovation.

Microsoft stands as a leading example, integrating human-centered principles through its Office of Responsible AI and embedding tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot to automate routine tasks while supporting creative, strategic work. This approach has not only improved productivity but also elevated employee satisfaction, proving that AI built around people, not just processes, is key to unlocking long-term business value. As more enterprises adopt AI at scale, embedding HCAI principles will be essential for sustainable, ethical, and impactful transformation.

Market News



In May 2025, Salesforce's $8B acquisition of Informatica fortifies its AI vision with trusted data infrastructure, enabling real-time autonomous decision-making across enterprise functions. This move underscores the shift toward composable, data-driven architectures essential for deploying effective AI agents. In July 2025, HPE has completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks, doubling its networking business and creating a cloud-native, AI-driven portfolio to power hybrid cloud and AI workloads. This move strengthens HPE's position in high-growth, high-margin markets and accelerates innovation across secure, end-to-end networking solutions.

Strategic Collaborations Fuel the Rise of Enterprise AI Agents

Enterprise AI agents are redefining how organizations operate by ushering in a new phase of intelligent automation, where humans and machines collaborate to drive smarter decisions, faster execution, and continuous innovation. These AI-powered agents, ranging from digital co-pilots to autonomous decision-makers, are being rapidly adopted across key enterprise functions such as customer service, finance, HR, supply chain, and IT operations. Unlike static automation tools, AI agents are dynamic and adaptive, they learn from real-time data, understand context, and respond through natural language, allowing businesses to automate processes while staying agile and responsive.

A notable example is the partnership between PwC and Microsoft, announced in January 2025, which combines Microsoft's Copilot technologies with PwC's deep industry expertise. Together, they are helping clients scale AI adoption, automate complex workflows, and unlock business value through the Agents Factory, a hub focused on ethical, scalable AI solutions. As more enterprises pursue similar collaborations, AI agents are fast becoming foundational to digital transformation strategies, empowering businesses to build intelligent, future-ready ecosystems.

Read the full report:

Key Company Profiles



IBM

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc. Meta

Other Prominent Company Profiles



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Wipro

Intel Corporation

Sentient Technologies, LLC

Verint Systems Inc.

Strategy

Salesforce, Inc.

DATAROBOT, INC

AI Superior GmbH

Exomindse

Tezeract

H2O.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Adobe

UiPath

Affectiva

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Infosys Limited

SambaNova, Inc.

Noukha Technologies

Markovate Inc.

LeewayHertz

Grammarly, Inc. instinctools

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Deployment



Cloud

On-premises Hybrid

Technology



Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing Computer Vision

Industry



BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing Others

Geography

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



The U.K.

France

Germany

Sweden

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Switzerland

APAC



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea Singapore

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE South Africa

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

Generative AI in Software Development Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025 - 2030

AI Chip Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



What is the growth rate of the global enterprise AI market?

How big is the global enterprise AI market?

Which region dominates the global enterprise AI market share?

What are the significant trends in the enterprise AI market? Who are the key players in the global enterprise AI market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.