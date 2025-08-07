Michael Haddad Appointed President Of Southstar Capital, LLC, Driving Strategic Growth In Commercial Finance

MENAFN - GetNews)SouthStar Capital, LLC is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Haddad as President-a move that underscores the firm's commitment to strategic leadership and innovation in commercial finance.

Michael brings a distinguished background with more than 35 years of leadership experience in financial services and the banking industry. He has successfully built market share and enhanced profitability at top-tier companies in both independent and regulated environments, nationally and internationally, on numerous occasions. As President, he will lead SouthStar's expansion efforts, deepen client relationships, and drive operational excellence across the firm's portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael as President,” said Bernard Linney, Chief Executive Officer at SouthStar Capital.“His vision, precision, and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of SouthStar's growth.”

Michael Haddad, President of SouthStar Capital, stated:

“I'm honored to lead this effort at SouthStar Capital at such a pivotal time. My focus is on building a culture of strategic insight and operational discipline-empowering our clients with the financial tools they need to thrive nationwide. SouthStar's commitment to flexible, intelligent capital solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for uncovering value and driving results.”

Michael's appointment reflects SouthStar's dedication to investing in top-tier leadership and delivering customized financial solutions to businesses nationwide.

About SouthStar

SouthStar Capital, LLC is a nationwide commercial finance company with a 17-year track record of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We specialize in providing comprehensive, customized working capital solutions, including Accounts Receivable Financing, Asset-Based Lending, Purchase Order Financing, Equipment Leasing, Government Contracting, Invoice Factoring, and Payroll Funding.