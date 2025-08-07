New Memoir Details Trauma Survivor Greg Linkowski's Journey To Triumph And Hope

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Honest and refreshing take on real life and how one can live a fulfilling and happy life despite hardship, missteps, and grief."Author and retired radiologist Dr. Greg Linkowski shares his deeply personal story, weaving together a tapestry of childhood struggles, family secrets, and hard-won victories.

Fresno, CA - In his debut book,“Dare to Thrive: Lessons Learned from a Trauma Survivor” Dr. Greg Linkowski offers a detailed account of a life marked by hardship and chaos, and the courageous decision to rise above it in pursuit of forgiveness, growth, and purpose.

“Life is a journey, and everyone faces their own struggles along the way. My hope is that by sharing my story, I can help others navigate their own storms and ultimately move past trauma into calmer waters,” explains author Dr. Greg Linkowski.“At the end of the day, I want to encourage people to believe that their pain doesn't have to define them, and recovery means transforming that pain into something meaningful.”

From confronting his father's darkest hour to growing up in a household where chaos was constant, Greg faced trauma, addiction, and the fight to survive.

But his story is not one of defeat; it's a powerful testament to overcoming adversity. With vivid honesty, Greg recounts lessons from his youth, the role of faith, and the mentors who helped shape his path, leading him to become not only a successful physician but also a beacon of hope for others facing similar challenges.

“Dare to Thrive” is a must-read and a reminder to all that while pain is inevitable, it does not define us. Through forgiveness, perseverance, and unwavering faith, we can transform our deepest wounds into wisdom.

You can purchase your copy of“Dare to Thrive” on Amazon or Barnes & Noble .

About Greg Linkowski:

Dr. Greg Linkowski, MD, is a retired diagnostic radiologist with over 20 years of experience serving patients. Since retiring in 2014, Greg has been exploring life coaching and recently published his first book,“Dare to Thrive.” A project 30 years in the making,“Dare to Thrive” shares his journey as a trauma survivor and offers reflections on healing, lessons learned, and spiritual growth. Through his writing and coaching, he aims to encourage others on their own paths to recovery and remind them they are not alone.