Stonegate Capital Partners Updates 2Q25 Report On Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD)
Key Takeaways:
- In 2Q25, GOOD acquired two fully-leased facilities totaling 519K sq. ft. for $79.3M at an 8.88% cap rate. Sold two non-core assets for a combined $23.6M as part of capital recycling. Raised $10.4M via ATM equity offering and repaid $7.2M in variable rate debt.
