Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates 2Q25 Report On Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD)


2025-08-07 07:17:34
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ: GOOD). In the second quarter of 2025, Gladstone Commercial Corp. maintained its disciplined portfolio management approach. The Company ended the quarter with 143 properties across 27 states, expanding its footprint from the previous quarter. During 2Q25, GOOD executed its capital recycling strategy by selling two non-core properties, for a combined $23.6M. Additionally, the Company expanded its portfolio by acquiring properties totaling 519,093 square feet for $79.3M, at a blended cap rate of 8.88%. In the same period, the Company leased or renewed 55,308 square feet with a remaining lease term of 0.8 years. These strategic moves underscore GOOD's ongoing emphasis on industrial assets while maintaining liquidity and reducing exposure to non-core properties.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • In 2Q25, GOOD acquired two fully-leased facilities totaling 519K sq. ft. for $79.3M at an 8.88% cap rate.
  • Sold two non-core assets for a combined $23.6M as part of capital recycling.
  • Raised $10.4M via ATM equity offering and repaid $7.2M in variable rate debt.



Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

MENAFN07082025004218003983ID1109901238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search