TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - July 2025

July 2025 June 2025 July 2024 Volume 12,973,669,947 13,247,743,267 9,566,676,904 Value $301,141,556,607 $318,003,232,776 $240,624,629,057 Transactions 23,870,730 22,648,519 19,671,959







Daily Averages





Volume 589.7 million 630.8 million 434.8 million Value $13,688.3 million $15,143.0 million $10,937.5 million Transactions 1,085,033 1,078,501 894,180

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 88,931,695,391 75,001,855,724 +18.6 Value $2,212,556,411,791 $1,716,393,541,580 +28.9 Transactions 174,603,048 143,174,399 +22.0







Daily Averages





Volume 605.0 million 506.8 million +19.4 Value $15,051.4 million $11,597.3 million +29.8 Transactions 1,187,776 967,395 +22.8

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2025 June 2025 July 2024 Volume 7,824,020,535 8,668,954,854 6,424,969,707 Value $282,843,526,025 $301,250,844,150 $224,906,701,118 Transactions 21,065,481 20,059,102 17,454,025 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 27,259.78 26,857.11 23,110.81







Daily Averages





Volume 355.6 million 412.8 million 292.0 million Value $12,856.5 million $14,345.3 million $10,223.0 million Transactions 957,522 955,195 793,365

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 58,162,371,039 49,274,263,763 +18.0 Value $2,056,149,026,823 $1,603,485,362,344 +28.2 Transactions 153,915,768 126,548,814 +21.6







Daily Averages





Volume 395.7 million 332.9 million +18.8 Value $13,987.4 million $10,834.4 million +29.1 Transactions 1,047,046 855,060 +22.5

TSX Venture Exchange *



July 2025 June 2025 July 2024 Volume 4,000,113,778 3,502,964,477 2,273,002,890 Value $2,275,267,415 $1,993,560,951 $988,296,863 Transactions 1,132,375 967,728 615,191 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 770.88 733.37 582.58







Daily Averages





Volume 181.8 million 166.8 million 103.3 million Value $103.4 million $94.9 million $44.9 million Transactions 51,472 46,082 27,963

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 22,212,471,453 18,781,877,515 +18.3 Value $11,767,352,499 $7,696,836,202 +52.9 Transactions 5,999,199 4,609,450 +30.1







Daily Averages





Volume 151.1 million 126.9 million +19.1 Value $80.1 million $52.0 million +53.9 Transactions 40,811 31,145 +31.0

TSX Alpha Exchange



July 2025 June 2025 July 2024 Volume 1,112,612,218 1,044,536,784 853,714,702 Value $15,280,294,395 $14,091,708,479 $14,262,694,262 Transactions 1,557,715 1,533,468 1,559,854







Daily Averages





Volume 50.6 million 49.7 million 38.8 million Value $694.6 million $671.0 million $648.3 million Transactions 70,805 73,022 70,902

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 8,357,442,341 6,889,096,832 +21.3 Value $140,226,629,459 $103,390,089,439 +35.6 Transactions 14,162,367 11,819,597 +19.8







Daily Averages





Volume 56.9 million 46.5 million +22.1 Value $953.9 million $698.6 million +36.6 Transactions 96,343 79,862 +20.6

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



July 2025 June 2025 July 2024 Volume 36,923,416 31,287,152 14,989,605 Value $742,468,772 $667,119,196 $466,936,814 Transactions 115,159 88,221 42,889







Daily Averages





Volume 1.7 million 1.5 million 0.7 million Value $33.7 million $31.8 million $21.2 million Transactions 5,235 4,201 1,950

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 199,410,558 56,617,614 +252.2 Value $4,413,403,010 $1,821,253,595 +142.3 Transactions 525,714 196,538 +167.5







Daily Averages





Volume 1.4 million 0.4 million +254.6 Value $30.0 million $12.3 million +144.0 Transactions 3,576 1,328 +169.3

Montreal Exchange



July 2025 June 2025 July 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 17,878,488 17,290,612 14,198,861 Open Interest (Contracts) 29,712,966 27,549,664 18,277,536

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 136,506,530 106,665,955 +28.0 Open Interest (Contracts) 29,712,966 18,277,536 +62.6

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of July 31, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

