Digital Silk Delivers Custom Booking Engine And Enhanced UX For Vacation Homes Of Key West
Website redesign for seamless bookings and smarter user engagement.
New Web Experience Aims to Support Conversions and Mobile Usability
Vacation Homes of Key West, a boutique vacation rental company with over 40 properties, required a website that could accommodate frequent inventory updates and deliver a consistent user experience across devices. The new platform offers real-time availability syncing, customized search filters, and a streamlined reservation process tailored to customer needs.
Digital Silk's team developed the solution in collaboration with the client, applying UX strategies designed to potentially improve usability and retention. The platform also includes automated syncs with external travel sites, eliminating manual updates and ensuring consistent listing accuracy.
"A smooth digital experience is critical for vacation rental decisions," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This project focused on creating a branded platform that aligns with user expectations and business operations."
Website Features Designed to Meet Business Objectives
The redesigned website includes:
- A custom booking engine with real-time availability sync Mobile-optimized search and filter features UX strategy for simplified browsing and conversions Integrated CMS for inventory control and calendar updates ADA-accessibility improvements
According to a 2024 Skift report, 70% of U.S. travelers prefer booking vacation rentals directly through the provider's site when functionality and ease of use meet expectations. Digital Silk's redesign aims to support this preference by delivering a cohesive and intuitive digital experience.
