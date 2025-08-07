Digital Silk Delivers Custom Booking Engine And Enhanced UX For Vacation Homes Of Key West

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) -, an award-winning web development agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has announced the launch of a new digital platform for Vacation Homes of Key West. The redesigned website includes a custom-built booking engine and advanced UX features to support seamless vacation rental browsing and reservations.







Website redesign for seamless bookings and smarter user engagement.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



New Web Experience Aims to Support Conversions and Mobile Usability

Vacation Homes of Key West, a boutique vacation rental company with over 40 properties, required a website that could accommodate frequent inventory updates and deliver a consistent user experience across devices. The new platform offers real-time availability syncing, customized search filters, and a streamlined reservation process tailored to customer needs.

Digital Silk's team developed the solution in collaboration with the client, applying UX strategies designed to potentially improve usability and retention. The platform also includes automated syncs with external travel sites, eliminating manual updates and ensuring consistent listing accuracy.

"A smooth digital experience is critical for vacation rental decisions," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This project focused on creating a branded platform that aligns with user expectations and business operations."

Website Features Designed to Meet Business Objectives

The redesigned website includes:



A custom booking engine with real-time availability sync

Mobile-optimized search and filter features

UX strategy for simplified browsing and conversions

Integrated CMS for inventory control and calendar updates ADA-accessibility improvements

According to a 2024 Skift report, 70% of U.S. travelers prefer booking vacation rentals directly through the provider's site when functionality and ease of use meet expectations. Digital Silk's redesign aims to support this preference by delivering a cohesive and intuitive digital experience.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director & PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Digital Silk