Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter Earnings Per Share

2025-08-07 07:17:16
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.D) (TSX: AI.F) (TSX: AI.G) today released its financial results for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights

  • Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.28 and $0.27, respectively, compared with $0.26 and $0.26 in the previous year

  • Quarterly net income of $13.1 million, an increase of 13.7% from the previous year

  • Mortgage portfolio of $921.2 million

  • Extended the credit facility to May 15, 2027

  • High quality mortgage portfolio

    • 96.8% of portfolio in first mortgages

    • 94.8% of portfolio is less than 75% loan-to-value

    • average loan-to-value is 61.3%

"I am pleased with our results for Q2 and for the first six months of 2025. We continue to generate earnings per share well above our dividend. Our underwriting teams had another strong quarter of loan origination, although we expect the volume of new business to taper off somewhat in the second half of 2025 due to a reduced level of market activity. We are focused on preserving a low risk profile for the overall portfolio by maintaining a conservative portfolio loan to value ratio and a very high percentage of conventional mortgages (loans no greater than 75% loan to value). It is important that we remain disciplined in our underwriting in the face of weak real estate markets and a stagnant economy," noted Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: Second quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until August 22, 2025) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 7529494#.

Results of operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Atrium reported assets of $899.0 million, up from $864.3 million at the end of 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million, an increase of 13.7% from the second quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $25.0 million, an increase of 6.1% from the prior year period. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at June 30, 2025 totaled $28.9 million, or 3.14% of the mortgage portfolio, slightly down from $29.6 million or 3.33% of the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.28 and $0.27, respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $0.26 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period, an increase of 7.7% and 3.8% respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.53 and $0.52, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $0.53 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period.

Mortgages receivable as at June 30, 2025 were $897.8 million, up from $863.2 million as at December 31, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, $223.5 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $180.4 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 9.30%, compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2024.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)
Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024
Revenue $ 21,185
$ 24,930
$ 43,148
$ 50,123
Mortgage servicing and management fees
(2,190 )
(2,170 )
(4,366 )
(4,246 )
Other expenses
(794 )
(244 )
(1,145 )
(650 )
Recovery of prior mortgage loss
95

183

138

183
Provision for mortgage losses
(89 )
(4,365 )
(2,293 )
(8,219 )
Income before financing costs
18,207

18,334

35,482

37,191
Financing costs
(5,094 )
(6,805 )
(10,468 )
(13,621 )
Net income and comprehensive income $ 13,113
$ 11,529
$ 25,014
$ 23,570









Basic earnings per share $ 0.28
$ 0.26
$ 0.53
$ 0.53
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27
$ 0.26
$ 0.52
$ 0.53









Dividends declared $ 11,048
$ 9,971
$ 22,043
$ 19,902









Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 897,767
$ 884,401
$ 897,767
$ 884,401
Total assets, end of period $ 898,961
$ 885,569
$ 898,961
$ 885,569
Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 524,306
$ 490,455
$ 524,306
$ 490,455
Book value per share, end of period $ 11.02
$ 11.06
$ 11.02
$ 11.06









Analysis of mortgage portfolio



As at June 30, 2025

As at December 31, 2024





Outstanding

% of




Outstanding

% of
Property Type
Number

amount

Portfolio

Number

amount

Portfolio
(outstanding amounts in 000s)

















High-rise residential
19
$ 272,532

29.6%

17
$ 247,202

27.9%
Mid-rise residential
16

113,610

12.3%

20

139,738

15.8%
Low-rise residential
11

118,017

12.8%

12

152,827

17.2%
House and apartment
249

169,167

18.4%

219

154,713

17.5%
Condominium corporation
6

1,163

0.1%

6

1,279

0.1%
Residential portfolio
301

674,489

73.2%

274

695,759

78.5%
Commercial
25

246,706

26.8%

24

190,939

21.5%
Mortgage portfolio
326
$ 921,195

100.0%

298
$ 886,698

100.0%



As at June 30, 2025











Weighted

Weighted


Number of

Outstanding

Percentage

average

average
Location of underlying property
mortgages

amount

outstanding

loan-to-value

interest rate
(outstanding amounts in 000s)














Greater Toronto Area
245
$ 815,260

88.5%

60.5%

9.28%
Non-GTA Ontario
67

53,004

5.8%

65.3%

8.53%
British Columbia
14

52,931

5.7%

70.0%

10.37%


326
$ 921,195

100.0%

61.3%

9.30%



As at December 31, 2024








Weighted

Weighted


Number of

Outstanding

Percentage

average

average
Location of underlying property
mortgages

amount

outstanding

loan-to-value

interest rate
(outstanding amounts in 000s)









Greater Toronto Area
211
$ 791,809

89.3%

60.6%

9.96%
Non-GTA Ontario
73

40,816

4.6%

69.6%

9.15%
British Columbia
14

54,073

6.1%

75.0%

10.96%


298
$ 886,698

100.0%

61.9%

9.98%

Loan-to-value is calculated as a weighted average of the mortgage commitment, including loans outstanding, divided by the value of the underlying asset. Book value per share is calculated as shareholders' equity divided by the number of shares outstanding at the reporting date.

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at , and on the company's website at .

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank LenderTM
Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at or investor information on Atrium's website at .

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall
Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey D. Sherman
Interim Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053
...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation

