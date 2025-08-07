Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter Earnings Per Share
|
|
|Three months ended
|
|
|Six months ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Revenue
|$
|21,185
|
|$
|24,930
|
|$
|43,148
|
|$
|50,123
|
|Mortgage servicing and management fees
|
|(2,190
|)
|
|(2,170
|)
|
|(4,366
|)
|
|(4,246
|)
|Other expenses
|
|(794
|)
|
|(244
|)
|
|(1,145
|)
|
|(650
|)
|Recovery of prior mortgage loss
|
|95
|
|
|183
|
|
|138
|
|
|183
|
|Provision for mortgage losses
|
|(89
|)
|
|(4,365
|)
|
|(2,293
|)
|
|(8,219
|)
|Income before financing costs
|
|18,207
|
|
|18,334
|
|
|35,482
|
|
|37,191
|
|Financing costs
|
|(5,094
|)
|
|(6,805
|)
|
|(10,468
|)
|
|(13,621
|)
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$
|13,113
|
|$
|11,529
|
|$
|25,014
|
|$
|23,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.28
|
|$
|0.26
|
|$
|0.53
|
|$
|0.53
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.27
|
|$
|0.26
|
|$
|0.52
|
|$
|0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividends declared
|$
|11,048
|
|$
|9,971
|
|$
|22,043
|
|$
|19,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgages receivable, end of period
|$
|897,767
|
|$
|884,401
|
|$
|897,767
|
|$
|884,401
|
|Total assets, end of period
|$
|898,961
|
|$
|885,569
|
|$
|898,961
|
|$
|885,569
|
|Shareholders' equity, end of period
|$
|524,306
|
|$
|490,455
|
|$
|524,306
|
|$
|490,455
|
|Book value per share, end of period
|$
|11.02
|
|$
|11.06
|
|$
|11.02
|
|$
|11.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Analysis of mortgage portfolio
|
|
|As at June 30, 2025
|
|
|As at December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Outstanding
|
|
|% of
|
|
|
|
|
|Outstanding
|
|
|% of
|
|Property Type
|
|Number
|
|
|amount
|
|
|Portfolio
|
|
|Number
|
|
|amount
|
|
|Portfolio
|
|(outstanding amounts in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High-rise residential
|
|19
|
|$
|272,532
|
|
|29.6%
|
|
|17
|
|$
|247,202
|
|
|27.9%
|
|Mid-rise residential
|
|16
|
|
|113,610
|
|
|12.3%
|
|
|20
|
|
|139,738
|
|
|15.8%
|
|Low-rise residential
|
|11
|
|
|118,017
|
|
|12.8%
|
|
|12
|
|
|152,827
|
|
|17.2%
|
|House and apartment
|
|249
|
|
|169,167
|
|
|18.4%
|
|
|219
|
|
|154,713
|
|
|17.5%
|
|Condominium corporation
|
|6
|
|
|1,163
|
|
|0.1%
|
|
|6
|
|
|1,279
|
|
|0.1%
|
|Residential portfolio
|
|301
|
|
|674,489
|
|
|73.2%
|
|
|274
|
|
|695,759
|
|
|78.5%
|
|Commercial
|
|25
|
|
|246,706
|
|
|26.8%
|
|
|24
|
|
|190,939
|
|
|21.5%
|
|Mortgage portfolio
|
|326
|
|$
|921,195
|
|
|100.0%
|
|
|298
|
|$
|886,698
|
|
|100.0%
|
|
|
|As at June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted
|
|
|Weighted
|
|
|
|Number of
|
|
|Outstanding
|
|
|Percentage
|
|
|average
|
|
|average
|
|Location of underlying property
|
|mortgages
|
|
|amount
|
|
|outstanding
|
|
|loan-to-value
|
|
|interest rate
|
|(outstanding amounts in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greater Toronto Area
|
|245
|
|$
|815,260
|
|
|88.5%
|
|
|60.5%
|
|
|9.28%
|
|Non-GTA Ontario
|
|67
|
|
|53,004
|
|
|5.8%
|
|
|65.3%
|
|
|8.53%
|
|British Columbia
|
|14
|
|
|52,931
|
|
|5.7%
|
|
|70.0%
|
|
|10.37%
|
|
|
|326
|
|$
|921,195
|
|
|100.0%
|
|
|61.3%
|
|
|9.30%
|
|
|
|As at December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted
|
|
|Weighted
|
|
|
|Number of
|
|
|Outstanding
|
|
|Percentage
|
|
|average
|
|
|average
|
|Location of underlying property
|
|mortgages
|
|
|amount
|
|
|outstanding
|
|
|loan-to-value
|
|
|interest rate
|
|(outstanding amounts in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greater Toronto Area
|
|211
|
|$
|791,809
|
|
|89.3%
|
|
|60.6%
|
|
|9.96%
|
|Non-GTA Ontario
|
|73
|
|
|40,816
|
|
|4.6%
|
|
|69.6%
|
|
|9.15%
|
|British Columbia
|
|14
|
|
|54,073
|
|
|6.1%
|
|
|75.0%
|
|
|10.96%
|
|
|
|298
|
|$
|886,698
|
|
|100.0%
|
|
|61.9%
|
|
|9.98%
|
Loan-to-value is calculated as a weighted average of the mortgage commitment, including loans outstanding, divided by the value of the underlying asset. Book value per share is calculated as shareholders' equity divided by the number of shares outstanding at the reporting date.
For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at , and on the company's website at .
About Atrium
Canada's Premier Non-Bank LenderTM
Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at or investor information on Atrium's website at .
For additional information, please contact
Robert G. Goodall
Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey D. Sherman
Interim Chief Financial Officer
(416) 867-1053
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation
