Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter Earnings Per Share

Highlights



Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.28 and $0.27, respectively, compared with $0.26 and $0.26 in the previous year

Quarterly net income of $13.1 million, an increase of 13.7% from the previous year

Mortgage portfolio of $921.2 million

Extended the credit facility to May 15, 2027

High quality mortgage portfolio



96.8% of portfolio in first mortgages



94.8% of portfolio is less than 75% loan-to-value average loan-to-value is 61.3%

"I am pleased with our results for Q2 and for the first six months of 2025. We continue to generate earnings per share well above our dividend. Our underwriting teams had another strong quarter of loan origination, although we expect the volume of new business to taper off somewhat in the second half of 2025 due to a reduced level of market activity. We are focused on preserving a low risk profile for the overall portfolio by maintaining a conservative portfolio loan to value ratio and a very high percentage of conventional mortgages (loans no greater than 75% loan to value). It is important that we remain disciplined in our underwriting in the face of weak real estate markets and a stagnant economy," noted Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: Second quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until August 22, 2025) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 7529494#.

Results of operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Atrium reported assets of $899.0 million, up from $864.3 million at the end of 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million, an increase of 13.7% from the second quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $25.0 million, an increase of 6.1% from the prior year period. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at June 30, 2025 totaled $28.9 million, or 3.14% of the mortgage portfolio, slightly down from $29.6 million or 3.33% of the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.28 and $0.27, respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $0.26 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period, an increase of 7.7% and 3.8% respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.53 and $0.52, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $0.53 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period.

Mortgages receivable as at June 30, 2025 were $897.8 million, up from $863.2 million as at December 31, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, $223.5 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $180.4 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 9.30%, compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2024.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)