Angel Wing Metals Reports Voting Results From Annual General And Special Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Calvin Everett
|14,505,931
|100.00
|8
|0.00
|Marc Prefontaine
|14,505,931
|100.00
|8
|0.00
|Mark Santarossa
|14,505,931
|100.00
|8
|0.00
|Alexandria Marcotte
|14,505,939
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|Marc Sontrop
|14,505,931
|100.00
|8
|0.00
ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS
Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship La Reyna Project covers 106.89km2 in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico.
Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.
Marc Prefontaine
President & CEO
Email: ...
Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations
