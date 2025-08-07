Angel Wing Metals Reports Voting Results From Annual General And Special Meeting

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) (" Angel Wing Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on August 6, 2025. A total of 14,505,963 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 13.44% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 24, 2025. These matters include:

fixing the number of directors to five (5);

election of all director nominees;

the appointment of auditors Davidson & Company LLP; and re-approving the stock option plan of the Company. A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Calvin Everett 14,505,931 100.00 8 0.00 Marc Prefontaine 14,505,931 100.00 8 0.00 Mark Santarossa 14,505,931 100.00 8 0.00 Alexandria Marcotte 14,505,939 100.00 0 0.00 Marc Sontrop 14,505,931 100.00 8 0.00

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship La Reyna Project covers 106.89km2 in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.

Marc Prefontaine

President & CEO

Email: ...

Katherine Pryde

Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

