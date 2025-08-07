Delivra's Dream Water(R) Brand Expands Global Footprint With Launch Of 6-Count Sleep Gummies Into The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods company in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its new convenient 6-Count Sleep Gummies in key Middle Eastern markets in collaboration with its distribution partner in Saudi Arabia. This expansion will focus on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, a high-growth market for wellness and sleep-support products. The new product is expected to be available in airports, major pharmacies and e-commerce channels by September 2025.

"We're excited to bring our latest innovation to consumers across the GCC region through our trusted distribution partners. Delivra's continued international growth reflects strong demand for convenient, natural sleep solutions and the Company will continue its efforts to partner with international distributors who possess deep insights into their local and regional markets and have a track record in delivering results," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delivra Health. "The rollout of our 6-Count Sleep Gummies in Saudi Arabia and in the GCC represents another important step in our global expansion strategy. This product extension not only strengthens brand presence but also enhances consumer convenience, increases distribution opportunities, and offers a cost-effective entry point for new and existing customers."







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



In addition to the above and pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's Board of Directors on August 7, 2025, the Company has granted an aggregate of 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under the Company's 10% fixed stock option plan, to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.30 per common share, has a term of three years from the date of grant, and will vest immediately. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange, and applicable securities laws.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water® and LivReliefTM, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water® and LivRelief TM. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to timing of the availability of the 6-Count Sleep Gummies, location of retailers for the 6-Count Sleep Gummies, the Company's growth opportunities in new and existing markets, the Company's international growth and expansion strategy, the Company's ability to partner with international distributors, the Company's ability to strengthen its brand presence, and distribution channels for the 6-Count Sleep Gummies.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; fluctuations in international markets; consumer demands for wellness and sleep-support products; the Company's ability to partner and maintain positive relationships with international distributors; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution; and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discuss and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

Jack Tasse

Chief Financial Officer

...

1-877-915-7934







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Delivra Health Brands Inc.