Interact Direct Holdings Limited Files Early Warning Report

On July 11, 2025, IDHL purchased 162,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,816,000 Shares, representing 13.23% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On August 6, 2025, IDHL purchased 650,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 8,526,000 Shares, representing 14.32% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

IDHL may continue to purchase additional Shares in the open market and increase its stake in the Company.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Ciscom Corp.'s profile on the SEDAR+ website at A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Jeff Bisset.

