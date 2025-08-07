Interact Direct Holdings Limited Files Early Warning Report
On July 11, 2025, IDHL purchased 162,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,816,000 Shares, representing 13.23% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.
On August 6, 2025, IDHL purchased 650,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 8,526,000 Shares, representing 14.32% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.
IDHL may continue to purchase additional Shares in the open market and increase its stake in the Company.
For further information, please contact:
Jeff Bisset
Telephone: (800) 454-0223
This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Ciscom Corp.'s profile on the SEDAR+ website at A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Jeff Bisset.
