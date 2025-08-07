Interact Direct Holdings Limited Files Early Warning Report

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Interact Direct Holding Limited ("IDHL") announced a series of transactions involving its holdings in Ciscom Corp. (" Ciscom " or the " Company ").

On July 11, 2025, IDHL purchased 162,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,816,000 Shares, representing 13.23% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On August 6, 2025, IDHL purchased 650,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 8,526,000 Shares, representing 14.32% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

IDHL may continue to purchase additional Shares in the open market and increase its stake in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Bisset
Telephone: (800) 454-0223

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Ciscom Corp.'s profile on the SEDAR+ website at A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Jeff Bisset.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Interact Direct Holding Limited

