Madrona-Backed Gradial Builds GTM Leadership Team To Accelerate Market Velocity, Customer Impact, And Product Evolution

SEATTLE, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradial, the enterprise-scale platform for Agentic Marketing, today announced three senior hires to strengthen its go‐to‐market execution, deepen customer engagement, and accelerate the pace of product innovation.

Vikas Kamran joins as President, Richard Rocca as Vice President of Sales, and Chelsea Halliday as Head of Marketing.

Marketing teams face a critical challenge: 85% report intense pressure to deliver content faster , but traditional workflows, manual processes, and siloed systems slow them down. As digital channels multiply and expectations rise, content teams still face disjointed processes that bottleneck delivery to key channels and content systems.

Gradial's platform helps several Fortune 500 companies 10x their digital marketing teams with AI agents that“get the job done” - planning, executing, and optimizing enterprise-scale experiences in real time. Operating within the tools teams already use, these agents eliminate friction, replace fragmented systems with a unified execution layer, and adapt campaigns based on live performance data. The result: brands launch faster, gain more value from their current stack, and respond to market opportunities in the moment.

Kamran has spent more than two decades helping C-level executives - including CMOs - design and deliver omnichannel digital experiences that drive measurable top-line growth. Bringing deep domain understanding of enterprise marketing and content supply chain operations , he was an early advisor to Gradial , helping shape the vision and architecture of the platform before stepping in as President to scale its reach.

Kamran will lead GTM strategy and operations, ensuring Gradial gets to market faster, stays aligned with customer needs, and evolves the product roadmap for immediate impact.

“Vikas brings the rare combination of domain expertise, visionary thinking, and hands-on execution,” said Doug Tallmadge, co-founder and CEO of Gradial.“His leadership will be instrumental as we scale to meet surging demand for agentic AI.”

Rocca joins Gradial from Adobe, where he spent more than a decade leading the company's largest and most complex enterprise accounts. In that role, he had a front-row seat to digital experience innovation - from global service partners to niche disruptors serving some of the world's most iconic brands.

“I've rarely seen anything as elegant and high-impact as what Gradial has built,” said Rocca.“Too often, companies mistake complexity for innovation. Gradial flips that script - simplifying the chaos, delivering immediate value, and creating loyalty by design.”

As VP of Sales, GTM, Rocca will focus on building a high-performing sales organization, accelerating enterprise adoption, and ensuring Gradial's customers unlock the full value of agentic marketing within existing workflows.

Halliday joins from Vercel, where she built marketing programs that accelerated developer adoption and strengthened brand affinity for one of the fastest-growing platforms in modern web development. As Head of Marketing, she will lead brand and lifecycle marketing, creating programs that fuel pipeline growth and deepen customer engagement. Her focus includes amplifying Gradial's differentiated market position, generating demand at scale, and ensuring the company's story resonates with enterprise decision-makers.

“With Vikas, Richard, and Chelsea joining our leadership team, we're bringing in proven operators who will drive growth, stay embedded in our customers' workflows, and shape the evolution of our product,” added Tallmadge.

