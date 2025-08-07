Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Airstrike Claims Fives More In Lebanon


2025-08-07 07:15:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- At least five people have been killed and ten others wounded by the Israeli occupation airstrike on a vehicle in eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced on Thursday evening.
Earlier today, the center reported that two persons were murdered and two others wounded by airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation in some towns and parts in Lebanon.
The Israeli occupation forces have been breaching the ceasefire deal signed on November 27 through carrying out air strikes and attacks on southern Lebanon.
The Israeli forces also are still occupying some sites inside Lebanon's territories, thus violating the UN Security Council Resolution 1701. (pickup previous)
