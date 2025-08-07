403
Higher Education Min. Approves New Regulations Of Scholarships
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and President of private universities' council Dr. Nader Al-Jalal issued on Thursday a decree approving new regulations of domestic scholarships at the private universities to ensure meeting the needs of development and labor market.
The 17-item regulation, which will come into effect at the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year, aims to control the mechanisms of internal scholarships, the ministry said in a statement.
Concerned educational bodies are required to abide by implementing the provisions of these regulations, it added
The applicant should be a Kuwaiti national, aged 17-23 and 27 for those holding a technical certificate, it added.
The regulation allows transferring from government or overseas universities, in line with specific regulations, with a score not less than three points for medical and engineering specialties, it noted.
Students and his/her guardian or guarantor are required to repay the debt in case of violating the terms, it stated. (end)
