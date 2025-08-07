Rotten Meat Seizure Triggers Fatwa In Kashmir

Addressing the people through a formal video message, the Grand Mufti thanked the public for supporting his previous appeal and reiterated the religious obligation of consuming only halal (permissible) meat, clearly stating that“earning or eating haram is not permissible under any circumstance.”

Without naming any particular brand or vendor, the top cleric cautioned that many food items available in the market might be sourced from dubious channels and may not comply with halal standards. He advised the public to avoid purchasing frozen meat, kebabs, and momos, especially when the source of the meat or the method of slaughter is unknown.

“Buy only from trusted shops, where the slaughtered animal is visible and the halal process is verified,” Mufti Nasir said, adding that people should not buy meat that has been packaged or transported in a suspicious manner.

He advised people not to buy items made from meat - whether frozen or processed - that has been seized from certain individuals or about whom there are suspicions.

The Grand Mufti also demanded strict legal action, including invoking the Public Safety Act (PSA), against individuals or businesses found involved in selling haram meat. He urged the administration to tighten inspections, particularly at entry points like Lakhanpur, to prevent the entry of potentially spoiled or illegally slaughtered meat into Kashmir.

“It is the duty of the Food and Drug Control Department and Public Health officials to check all incoming supplies and protect people from consuming haram, unknowingly,” he emphasized.

In a direct appeal to religious leaders, Mufti Nasir urged imams and khateebs across Jammu and Kashmir to address the issue during Friday sermons, highlighting the importance of halal consumption in Islamic teachings.

According to officials, the seized consignments were either being transported or stored without proper cold-chain logistics or identification, raising serious health and hygiene concerns.“The meat was in a decomposed condition, packed without any temperature control. In many cases, we couldn't even open the packages due to the foul smell,” said FDA Commissioner Smiti Sethi.

The raids - conducted in Srinagar, Pulwama, Central Kashmir, and other parts of the Valley - have exposed the disturbing scale of illegal meat trade. In Lasjan alone, officials confiscated over 500 kilograms of rotten meat allegedly meant for restaurants and hotels. In another alarming instance, nearly 2,500 kebabs processed with frozen meat and unpermitted food colour were seized and destroyed on the spot in Srinagar's Safakadal and Parimpora areas. Additionally, 150 kilograms of meatballs (Gushtaba) and 250 kilograms of deteriorated meat from Nagbal, Ganderbal were also destroyed.

In another shocking revelation, large quantities of rotten meat, including both chicken and mutton, were discovered dumped under the Nowgam-Lasjan Bypass in Srinagar on Wednesday morning. The foul-smelling meat, estimated to weigh over 600-700 kilograms, was found in sealed packets in marshy land beneath the highway, triggering serious public health and safety concerns.

Officials from the Drug and Food Control Organization, including Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Mr. Yameen, visited the site and confirmed the meat had been illegally dumped and was unfit for consumption.“Each packet weighs around 5 kg, with several slabs weighing 20 kg. The total quantity runs into hundreds of kilograms,” he said, adding that the meat would be safely disposed of.

This incident follows a disturbing pattern. Nearly 600 kg of buried rotten meat was found in Kakapora. Prior to that, large recoveries were made in Zakoora and other areas on Wednesday. In one case, over 1200 kg of spoiled meat was seized.

“This is just the beginning,” said Sethi, confirming that cold storage units and meat hubs are now under close surveillance, though specific facilities have not yet been named due to the sensitivity of ongoing investigations. Samples from the seized meat have been sent for laboratory analysis, with legal action to follow under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The crackdown, described as one of the largest in recent years, has triggered widespread concern among the public and stakeholders in the meat industry. Several traders are reportedly dumping meat consignments in open areas or even water bodies to evade detection.“This is a panic response. They know we're closing in,” Sethi added.

Residents, too, are stepping up. Public complaints about foul smells and suspicious movements were key to identifying storage points.“People have turned into whistleblowers. We are grateful for their cooperation,” said the FDA Commissioner.

As public trust erodes and awareness grows, officials say the crackdown will continue in the coming days. Meanwhile, consumers are being urged to buy meat only from licensed vendors, check for quality markers, and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The spate of recent discoveries has sparked outrage and raised serious questions, Who are the individuals or syndicates behind this illegal supply chain?, Are they operating under a government-issued license? Why is such meat not intercepted at Lakhanpur, Lower Munda, or Qazigund checkpoints, which serve as key entry points into Kashmir?

Experts Advise Against Eating Out

Following the seizure of rotten meat from different areas of Kashmir, health experts and dieticians have raised serious concerns about meat safety in local eateries and urged the public to exercise caution.

Dr. Nadeem Ahmad, a senior health officer, warned that consuming stale or poorly stored meat can cause food poisoning, gastrointestinal infections, and long-term digestive issues.

“Such incidents reflect regulatory lapses. Until accountability is ensured, people should avoid eating meat at restaurants and dhabas,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, dietician Shazia Maqbool said that the source and storage conditions of meat in commercial outlets are often questionable.“Poor refrigeration, lack of hygiene, and unethical sourcing are widespread. Home-cooked food is a safer choice, especially for children and the elderly,” she advised.

Earlier this week, Food Safety Department teams destroyed a large cache of decayed meat at Zakura Industrial Estate. The meat, reportedly headed to local markets, was foul-smelling and unfit for consumption.

The incident has triggered public outrage and alarm, with experts urging surprise inspections, license cancellations of defaulting suppliers, and more transparency in the meat supply chain.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has also demanded stricter food safety enforcement, stating that public health must not be sacrificed for profit.

Civil society groups and consumer forums have called on people to report dubious meat-selling practices and ask for hygiene disclosures from food outlets.

“It is better to err on the side of caution,” Dr. Nadeem stressed.“Until the supply chain is verified as safe, avoid eating meat outside.”