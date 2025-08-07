Tom Sawyer Software Announces Explorations 1.3

New annotations in Explorations 1.3 help analysts flag issues or highlight discoveries, to capture context and drive decisions right where the data lives.

Attribute-based node color and text highlights key information, providing visually compelling drawings that reveal insights.

Provides added flexibility in data exploration with rich annotations and styling, and new Kuzu database support

- Janet Six, Ph.D., Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer SoftwareBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization technology, today announced a new release of Tom Sawyer Explorations, the advanced graph intelligence application designed to help analysts uncover critical insights in complex data.This release delivers powerful new ways to understand and present data. Analysts can add context with rich annotations, fine-tune visuals with advanced node and edge styling, and take advantage of Kuzu graph data support for graph database analysis with Cypher query support. Combined with performance upgrades and multi-page printing, this release makes exploring and sharing data easier and more flexible than ever.New in This Release:Annotations: Explorations now provides a powerful new way to add notes directly to nodes, edges, or groups of nodes and edges in a graph. Analysts can categorize and color-code annotations, filter annotations, filter the drawing by annotation type or category, and resolve annotations. Annotations appear as colorful badges in the drawing view, creating a compelling visual interface that lets users instantly see what's been flagged. Whether they're flagging issues or highlighting discoveries, annotations help analysts capture context and drive decisions right where the data lives.Kuzu Graph Database Support: Explorations now supports Kuzu, a lightweight, open-source graph database with Cypher support. This embeddable database runs locally on desktops and mobile devices with no server required. With the new Kuzu integrator, users can analyze and visualize graph data using the full power of Explorations, while avoiding the complexity and cost of traditional commercial graph databases.Advanced Node and Edge Stying: Data analysts can create more informative and visually engaging graphs with enhanced node and edge styling options. Add multiple lines of text to nodes and edges, combine attributes on a single line, and include custom labels for extra context. New, flexible edge styling controls include color, thickness, and style settings. These upgrades give users precise control over how information is presented, making graphs clearer, more informative, and easier to interpret.New Schema Tree View: In addition to the interactive graph view, Explorations now offers a synchronized tree view for an alternative way to explore a schema. Select a schema element in one view, and it is instantly highlighted in the other view, providing users seamless interactivity and flexibility in how they navigate the schema structure.Multi-Page Printing: Explorations now supports multi-page printing to print large, detailed graph drawings, making it easy to produce full-scale hard copies of even the most complex diagrams.Smarter Circular Layout: Circular layout now produces significantly clearer drawings by optimizing cluster node ordering. Edge crossings are reduced up to 11% on average providing cleaner diagrams that help users navigate complex information.Improved Performance: This release delivers faster, more efficient web performance through optimized rendering-resulting in up to 25% on average faster initial load times for projects.“This release represents a major step forward in how analysts interact with graph data,” said Janet Six, Ph.D., Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software.“The ability to annotate graphs supports deeper exploration of data and customizable node and edge styling makes data navigation more intuitive. And providing integration with Kuzu graph database gives users flexibility to explore embedded data key to modern AI tools. This release delivers the tools analysts need to uncover insights faster and deliver key findings to stakeholders and decision makers."To learn more about Tom Sawyer Explorations and its advanced capabilities request a live demo or free trial today .About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

Caroline Scharf

Tom Sawyer Software

+ +1 501-208-4370

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.