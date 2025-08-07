403
Brazil's Diesel Dilemma: How Russian Fuel Gave Trump A Powerful Bargaining Chip
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil runs on diesel, and right now, most of its imported diesel comes from Russia. In the first half of 2025, official Brazilian trade data show that Russia supplied over 60% of all imported diesel. This huge reliance is not just an energy issue.
It shapes the entire economy, because Brazil does not have a nationwide freight train network. Instead, almost all goods travel by truck, and those trucks run on diesel.
As a result, diesel prices directly affect the price of food, manufactured goods, and nearly everything sold across the country. If diesel costs spike, so does the cost of living for ordinary Brazilians.
This heavy dependency has made Brazil especially vulnerable to international pressure. Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed steep 50% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, signaling that Brazil could face similar penalties.
U.S. and NATO officials argue that countries like Brazil are helping fund Russia's war in Ukraine, pointing to billions spent on Russian fuel. In 2024 alone, Brazilian government figures show the country paid nearly $4.5 billion for Russian diesel imports.
Trade Dispute Masks Political Pressure
This dispute is not just about trade policy. Tensions between Trump and Brazil's President Lula da Silva have grown over Brazil's treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who remains a Trump ally.
Observers see Trump's tariff threats as a way to pressure Lula's government-not just on Russian trade, but also in Brazil's domestic politics.
If the U.S. follows through and slaps tariffs or secondary sanctions on Brazil, the country would struggle to quickly replace so much Russian diesel.
Its own refineries cannot cover the shortfall, and shifting to other overseas suppliers would likely mean higher prices and potential shortages. Analysts agree: Brazilian fuel prices could climb sharply, impacting everything from supermarkets to factories.
Brazil urgently needs Russian diesel to keep its wheels turning, but this allows Trump to demand costly changes and exert real political pressure.
The real story behind the trade data is that Brazil could soon be forced to choose between its economic needs and powerful foreign demands. For millions of Brazilians, the impact of this choice will be real and immediate-and watched closely by the rest of the world.
