Conifex Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484
Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217
Participant Pass Code: 6042635#
The call will also be available on instant replay until September 30, 2025. For Instant Replay Access, please dial the following number and enter Participant Pass Code 1807682#.
Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053
For further information, please contact:
Trevor Pruden
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 216-2949
About Conifex Timber Inc.
Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.
