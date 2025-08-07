Conifex Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 results before market open on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 8:00 AM Pacific time / 11:00 AM Eastern time on August 14, 2025, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217

Participant Pass Code: 6042635#

The call will also be available on instant replay until September 30, 2025. For Instant Replay Access, please dial the following number and enter Participant Pass Code 1807682#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 216-2949

...

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.