Bitmart Research-875% Surge: How Zora Is Reconstructing The Content-Value Loop On Base

BitMart Research, the research arm of BitMart Exchange, has released a comprehensive report on, the rising content monetization protocol on Base that has captured market attention with an 875% monthly token surge. Following the rebranding of Coinbase Wallet into the "Base App" and its deep integration with Farcaster and Zora, the protocol has emerged as a new SocialFi cornerstone-allowing users to mint and trade social posts and profiles as on-chain tokens. With over 50,000 tokens minted daily and ZORA briefly reaching a $781 million market cap, the platform is redefining how content, speculation, and creator incentives intertwine. Through its unique Creator Coin and Content Coin models, Zora is reconstructing the content-value feedback loop-enabling a tokenized, ad-free creator economy on Base.

I. Market Performance

On July 16, Coinbase officially rebranded its Coinbase Wallet as the Base App, upgrading it into an“all-in-one” social and payment platform. The Base App integrates the Farcaster social feed and the Zora protocol, enabling users to mint their profiles and posts as tradable tokens. Every piece of content a user publishes can be minted as a Content Coin through Zora, and the creation of a personal profile automatically generates a Creator Coin, enabling on-chain exposure, trading, and direct monetization.

As of July 30, the ZORA token has risen from approximately $0.008 at the beginning of the month to $0.078, briefly hitting an all-time high of $0.1003 on July 27. The token recorded a monthly gain of approximately 875%, with its market capitalization peaking at $781 million, making it one of the most closely followed projects in the current market cycle.

Meanwhile, starting July 26, the daily average number of tokens minted on the Base network has surpassed that of Solana for three consecutive days - a historical first. In terms of token issuance market share between Base and Solana, the Zora platform has led consistently since July 23. As of July 28, a total of 51,575 tokens were minted on Zora, accounting for 62.69% of all tokens minted on Base that day - exceeding the combined issuance of peer projects Letsbonk and pump.fun.













II. Protocol Design

Zora is a decentralized platform that turns social content (text, images, AI art) into tradable ERC-20 tokens . Users get a Content Coin per post and a Creator Coin tied to their profile. All activity-publishing, interaction, and trading-is recorded on-chain, enabling direct monetization without ads or subscriptions.



Content Coin :



Each post is minted as a unique token with a 1B supply. The author receives 1%.



Trades generate a 3% fee; 1% goes to the creator in ZORA .

Used mainly for speculation and expression.



Creator Coin :



Auto-generated upon profile creation, with 1B supply.



50% is tradable; 50% unlocks monthly over 5 years, conditional on trading. Revenue comes from both Content Coin fees and Creator Coin trading/unlocking.

All trades use ZORA tokens and are deployed on Uniswap v4 via bonding curves. ZORA is required to mint or trade, and transaction fees reward creators. This creates a feedback loop:Create content → Trade tokens → Earn ZORA → Boost Creator Coin value → Drive ZORA demand → Grow ecosystem.

III. Popular Ecosystem Tokens

“Base is for everyone” was auto-minted on Zora from a Base Twitter post. Mistaken for an official token, it quickly reached $17M market cap, then dropped to $1.9M after Coinbase clarified no official token was issued.

Despite lacking official backing, the token rebounded to $7.6M market cap and leads Zora's content-based MEME tokens in volume, holders, and visibility-driven purely by market and community interest.







IV. Future Outlook

As Zora integrates deeper with Base App and Farcaster, it's evolving into a core SocialFi infrastructure. Zora may launch on-chain brand sponsorships, enabling brands to sponsor content, hold Content Coins, and tap into creator influence.

Zora already supports pinned comments for token holders, which could expand into native ad formats like promotions or events. This opens a path to brand-funded creator economies-without relying on traditional ads.

While brand involvement is early, creators like Balaji note that token-based visibility (e.g., pinned comments) is a form of basic advertising. If expanded, it could embed ad revenue directly into the token system, supporting creators and growing the ecosystem sustainably.







