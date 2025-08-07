Kubuntu Focus Announces The New Zr GEN 1 Model

Kubuntu Focus Zr Gen 1 Laptop

Kubuntu Focus Zr GEN 1 Laptop Ports

Kubuntu Focus Zr GEN 1 Laptop Ports

This new model includes the latest Intel and NVIDIA hardware.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the immediate availability of the 18.0" Zr GEN 1 mobile workstation. This desktop replacement accommodates the performance-tuned RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 GPU, with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU. The Focus team claims this system is the perfect mobile workstation for those who require the ultimate GPU and CPU performance in a laptop just over an inch thick.This new model provides the advanced capabilities that customers look for in powerful mobile workstations. Improvements from the prior 17.3” M2 GEN 5 model include:. Faster graphics with much more VRAM than the prior 40-series GPUs. Both the NVIDIAGeForceRTX 5080 and 5090 GPUs show around 20% performance improvements. The 5080 VRAM increases from 12 to 16GB, while the 5090 VRAM increases from 16 to 24 GB.. A larger, brighter, and taller 525-nit 18.0" display. The WQXGA LCD features 2560×1600 resolution, G-Sync, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.. A primary disk with nearly double the disk performance, up to 14,800 MB/s over PCIe 5.0. Three additional PCIe 4.0 slots at 7450 MB/s allow for up to 16 TB of total storage.. Double the memory capacity, with up to 192 GB of quad-channel RAM.. Faster, cooler, and quieter CPU performance with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. With 24 cores, it gains 5-15% performance yet is up to 40% more efficient.Ports include 2 x USB-C 3.2 with Thunderbolt 5 and DisplayPort (Power Delivery DC In on one port); 1 x HDMI 2.1b with DSC; 2 x USB-A 3.2; 2 x Intel Killer 2.5 Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet; 1×2-in-1 Audio (headphone + microphone); 1 x Micro SD Push-Push Card Reader; 1×330 W DC Power-In; and Kensington Lock.The base model now offers 32 GB of high-speed, dual-channel RAM and a 1 TB 990 Pro NVMe disk. Customers can increase these to a maximum of 192 GB of dual-channel RAM and 16 TB of disk with high-quality, brand-name components. A pre-configured Yubikey is available for additional security. Full-disk encryption is a no-cost option, and shipping is free in the US and Canada.About Kubuntu FocusKubuntu Focus was founded in 2019 to provide the best open, reliable, Linux-based alternative to proprietary computers. Its mission is to keep the privacy, freedom, and compatibility of Linux, while focused on providing the convenience, performance, and stability that users require.“... Kubuntu Focus isn't just a system; it's also quite a curation of tools and software and libraries for specific applications. What I like about this use-case approach is that it gives solid actual recommendations about how you can use the power of Linux and Open Source Software in the real world ...”- Video by InfinitelyGalactic about the Kubuntu Focus ProjectCompany Statements“We are enormously enthusiastic about the Zr GEN 1. I've found it to be a delightful daily driver, highly reliable, and extraordinarily fast for rendering, all kinds of development including ML, and compiling kernels. For me, it's an incredibly powerful all-in-one desktop I can easily take on the road.We've tested and optimized the kernel parameters, GPU driver settings, Focus tools, and other system configurations to meet hundreds of KPCs before this launch. We will continuously support and validate it on those same KPCs for all significant updates for a minimum of three years after the last sale. All our models receive this level of comprehensive support.”-Michael Mikowski, Technical Product Manager.“We ship an extremely well supported, official Ubuntu LTS flavor, and add HOWTOs specifically for the models we support. We avoid changing the core OS or desktop directly, instead working with KDE, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu to suggest and assist with feature changes. This results in greater expert scrutiny, ensures excellent compatibility with software and support documentation, and provides a better, more reliable product for everyone.”-Aaron Rainbolt, Lead Developer.Additional InformationQuestions? Please write ... or call 844-536-2871.Press ImagesValidated SystemsProduct PageKubuntu Focus is a contributor to the Kubuntu project and a KDE Corporate Patron.

Kubuntu Focus

Kubuntu Focus

+1 844-536-2871

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.