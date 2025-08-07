Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Promotes Eirene N. Salvi To Partner

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois personal injury and medical malpractice law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. is pleased to announce attorney Eirene N. Salvi has been promoted to Partner.

Eirene Nakamura Salvi joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. in 2016. Throughout her time with the firm, she has recovered more than $550 million on behalf of her clients.

In her first trial with the firm, Ms. Salvi won an $11.25 million jury verdict on behalf of a mother who was killed in a car crash. In 2017, she was part of a trial team that won a record-setting $148 million jury verdict on behalf of a dancer paralyzed by a collapsed pedestrian shelter at O'Hare International Airport. The verdict is the highest compensatory verdict ever awarded to an individual plaintiff in the state of Illinois. In 2024, Ms. Salvi was part of a trial team that won a record-breaking $79.85 million jury verdict for the family of a 10-year-old girl who was killed following a police pursuit initiated by the Chicago Police Department. According to the Jury Verdict Reporter, the verdict is the highest reported Illinois verdict for a police pursuit crash.

READ MORE | Eirene N. Salvi noteworthy results

Ms. Salvi is not only a fierce advocate for her clients inside the courtroom, but she is highly involved in the local legal community and has a passion for promoting education and ethics. Ms. Salvi served as the 2024-2025 President of the Board of Directors of Lawyers Lend-A-Hand to Youth, an organization that channels the legal community's resources to promote one-to-one mentoring and tutoring programs in disadvantaged communities. In 2025, she was selected to serve on the ADR Task Force for the Illinois Judicial Conference, which helps Illinois courts navigate the increasingly complex and ever-changing environments in which they operate. In 2024, Ms. Salvi was selected to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court's Judicial Selection Committee, which focuses on evaluating the qualifications of Supreme Court's First District – Cook County appointees. In 2023, Ms. Salvi was appointed to a 2-year term (2024 – 2026) on the Illinois Supreme Court's Commission on Professionalism, which uses education to promote the ideals of professionalism in the legal and judicial systems.

Additionally, Ms. Salvi served two terms on the Board of Managers for the Chicago Bar Association. She currently sits on the Diversity & Inclusion Committee of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association. She is a founding member and former co-chair of the Chicago Committee of the Japanese American Bar Association (JABA). Ms. Salvi is also an officer of the board of JABA Educational Foundation, which provides scholarships to law students and recent grads.

In recognition of her outstanding case results and contributions to the legal community, Ms. Salvi was named to the National Association of Women Lawyers 2024 "Rising List," Law Bulletin Media's 2023 list of "Top Women Lawyers-Chicago Metro Area," and was awarded the Asian American Bar Association of Greater Chicago's 2023 "Rising Star Award." In both 2018 and 2022, Ms. Salvi was a recipient of The Jury Verdict Reporter and Law Bulletin Media "Trial Lawyer Excellence Award."

"Eirene has proven herself to be one of the most hardworking and reliable attorneys not only at our firm, but in the city of Chicago. We are immensely proud of her commitment to her clients and presence in the local legal community. This promotion accurately reflects the leadership role she has taken on at the firm, and we look forward to seeing what she is able to accomplish in this next chapter of her career," Managing Equity Partner Patrick A. Salvi said.

SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED