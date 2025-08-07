Tweezerman Receives“Grooming Product Of The Year” In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry That Exemplify Excellence & Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that the Tweezerman Pet Collection has been recognized with“Grooming Product of the Year” in the 7th Annual Pet Innovation Awards Program. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

The Tweezerman Pet Collection has been developed alongside leading pet industry professionals, spanning various categories to provide quality tools for pet grooming and health. The tools span across various categories, addressing a number of pet needs. The 2-in-1 Shampoo-Dispensing Brush consists of flexible bristles that detangle and remove debris and loose fur while also gently massaging pets. Along with an ergonomic one-handed design, the refillable bottle holds up to 100 mL of cat or dog shampoo and conditioner.

The Coated Tip Slicker Brushes for both small and large pets allow owners to comfortably and safely brush as well as gently remove loose fur, detangle knots, and smooth coats. Stainless Steel protective safety bristle coating prevents scratching during use, and an ergonomic non-slip handle provides added comfort and control. A flexible cushion pad delivers added comfort.

The Precision Curved Grooming Shears in 7′′ and 9′′ allow pet parents to trim fur safely and easily. The sharp shears feature rounded tips that curve away to safely trim fur around the eyes, nose, and ears. Crafted with curved blades to guide shaping body hair, the lightweight product features removable finger rests and rubber grips for added comfort and control. In addition, the Safety Tip Trimming Scissors allow for the trimming of a pet's delicate areas.

Precision Nail Clippers for small and large pets allow pet owners to safely trim pet nails with precise stainless steel blades to ensure a smooth, clean cut in one motion. Auto-lock mechanism allows the clipper to be opened with one hand and lock quickly for safe storage. Ergonomic non-slip handles provide added comfort and control and the clippers are designed for left and right-handed users.

The Precision Tick Removal Tweezer is hand-crafted and aligned to safely remove ticks for various-sized dogs and cats. The long, wide ergonomic design delivers added stability. while the textured design provides a no-slip grip. The stainless steel material is long-lasting, durable, and easy to sanitize for repeated use.

“At Tweezerman, our mission has always been to deliver high-quality and best in class tools to our customers, while setting the benchmark for reliability, innovation and service in the beauty category. This incredible award from Pet Innovation underscores that mission,” said Juergen Bosse, President and CEO of Tweezerman.“As we continue to develop precision tools that help our users look and feel their very best, we strongly believe that their pets deserve the same level of care and attention and we are proud to say that all of our products have been developed with leading pet grooming experts.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Tweezerman is helping pet parents to groom their furry friend using professional-quality tools certified by experts, in the comfort of their home. Essential for a pet's overall health, grooming helps prevent skin issues and contributes to hygiene. However, finding the right tools, avoiding cuts and keeping fur babies still is a challenge,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“Tweezerman's new Pet Collection creates products that keep pets safe, healthy, happy, and looking their very best for their next adventure. We're thrilled to award them with 'Grooming Product of the Year!'”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: .

About Tweezerman

Tweezerman International is recognized for setting the highest standards of quality, reliability and service with every beauty and grooming tool sold. Tweezerman compensates for over 90% of its emissions, reaching a step closer to being fully carbon neutral by 2026. Tweezerman operates as a Second Bottom Line through which the company allocates a portion of its profits to charitable organizations, while actively supporting local communities.

