STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP (the "Company"), a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 5,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-sixth (1/6) of one ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "SSEAU" beginning August 8, 2025. The Company expects the IPO to close on August 11, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and the rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "SSEA" and "SSEAR," respectively.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities (File No. 333-287976) was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on August 7, 2025. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at . Electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

About STARRY SEA ACQUISITION CORP

The Company is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the IPO and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Starry Sea Acquisition Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED