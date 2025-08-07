Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q2/2025 Results, As Well As The Declaration Of October, And November Monthly Cash Dividends
|Record Date
| Dividend Payment Date
|October 31, 2025
|November 17, 2025
|November 28, 2025
|December 15, 2025
DIVIDEND AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) and Share Purchase Plan that is available to its shareholders. The DRIP allows participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional shares. The price paid per share is 97% (if the share price is higher than $12.50) of the weighted average trading price calculated five trading days immediately preceding each dividend date with no commission cost. Once registered with the Share Purchase Plan, participants have the right to purchase additional shares, totaling no greater than $12,000 per year and no less than $250 per month. Shareholders participating pay no commission.
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, dividends declared were $0.234 per share (2024 – $0.234 per share) for a total of $8,596,366 (2024 – $8,070,758). As at June 30, 2025, $2,865,470 (2024 – 4,922,410) was accrued and paid after quarter end. The number of common shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 was 36,736,796, as compared to 34,490,679 at June 30, 2024.
ABOUT THE CORPORATION
The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine, and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR+ website at In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation's website at
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our investment portfolio and our dividends, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“outlook”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intent”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“should”,“plans”, or“continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our current Annual Information Form under“Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at ), which could cause our actual results and performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.
Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with mortgage lending, dependence on the Corporation's manager and mortgage banker, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters, and shareholder liability. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include, among others, that the Corporation is able to invest in mortgages at rates consistent with rates historically achieved; adequate mortgage investment opportunities are presented to the Corporation; and adequate bank indebtedness and bank loans are available to the Corporation. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
Eli Dadouch
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 635-0221
