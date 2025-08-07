Colabor Group Inc. Provides An Update On The Cybersecurity Incident

The incident has been contained, most of Colabor's systems are now back up and running and almost all of the Company's operations are now proceeding as normal.

Due to the nature of its food distribution activities, the Company is currently unable to fully assess the repercussions of this incident on its operating revenues for the current quarter or the impact of this event on its earnings in relation to lost operating revenues during the period of disruption to its activities. However, at this stage, the Company does not anticipate that the repercussions of this incident will have a materially significant impact on its operating revenues for the 2025 fiscal year.

The preliminary investigation revealed that personal information of certain employees may have been compromised. The investigation is ongoing and will require additional time to be completed. Colabor will notify any individuals affected by this incident as soon as possible. As a precautionary measure, Colabor has decided to offer credit monitoring services to all of its employees. Colabor has also informed the Commission d'accès à l'information and the appropriate law enforcement authorities of the incident.

“Throughout this incident, our employees, clients, shareholders, partners and collaborators have remained at the center of our priorities. Thanks to the dedication of our employees and the support of our cybersecurity experts, we were able to quickly take action to contain the incident and restore our operations. We are emerging from this challenge more resilient, united and determined than ever to be worthy of the trust of those we serve each day”, said Louis Frenette, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“I would like to personally thank all our employees and external experts for their unwavering commitment throughout this incident.”

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or“HRI” in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information: