Practice AITM Launches Seamless Integrations With Mycase And Casepeer
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice AITM is excited to announce new integrations with two of the legal industry's most widely used case management systems: MyCase and CASEpeer.
This expansion is part of Practice AI's relentless commitment to eliminating administrative friction for its clients and giving legal teams more time to focus on outcomes, not file handling.
Let Your Systems Do the Heavy Lifting
With everything seamlessly connected, this new integration helps teams avoid wasted effort, reduce mistakes, and spend more time on meaningful legal work.
With Practice AITM + MyCase or CASEpeer, we're assisting firms with:
- Cutting administrative time with easy one-click document retrieval from your case files Delivering faster results without switching platforms Avoiding costly mistakes by keeping data synced in real-time Scaling their team's impact without adding headcount or workload
“We've listened closely to our clients and know that toggling between systems is one of their biggest pain points and bottlenecks,” said Krista Garren , Head of Business Development at Practice AITM. “With this new integration, we're not just saving time, we're giving firms the ability to quickly focus on delivering great outcomes for their clients.”
Available Now
The MyCase and CASEpeer integrations are launching this week and are available to all Practice AITM clients. To schedule a personalized walkthrough, visit .
For media inquiries, please contact:
Practice AITM
Address: 21731 Ventura Blvd. #175, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Phone: (424) 476-5858
Email: ...
For more information, visit
Visit us on social media:
Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | X.com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment