B2gold Reports Q2 2025 Results

Gold production of 229,454 ounces : Consolidated gold production in the second quarter of 2025, including pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine, was 229,454 ounces, higher than expected. The Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines all exceeded expected production in the second quarter, and the Company remains on track to meet its consolidated annual production guidance range. All three operations continue to meet or exceed gold production expectations to start the third quarter of 2025.



Consolidated cash operating costs of $745 per gold ounce produced : Consolidated cash operating costs (see“Non-IFRS Measures”), excluding pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine, were $745 per gold ounce produced ($762 per gold ounce sold) during the second quarter of 2025. Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2025 were better than expected as a result of lower than expected fuel costs and higher than expected gold production.



Consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,519 per gold ounce sold : Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (see“Non-IFRS Measures”) were $1,519 per gold ounce sold during the second quarter of 2025. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2025 were higher than expected as lower production costs per gold ounce sold and lower sustaining capital expenditures were offset by higher gold royalties resulting from a higher than expected average realized gold price and lower than expected ounces sold. The lower sales ounces were a result of the timing of shipments from the Company's Masbate and Fekola Mines, which were delivered and sold in July 2025.



Attributable net income of $0.12 per share; adjusted attributable net income of $0.12 per share : Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $154 million, or $0.12 per share; adjusted net income (see“Non-IFRS Measures”) attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $163 million, or $0.12 per share.



Operating cash flow before working capital adjustments of $301 million : Cash flow provided by operating activities before working capital and long-term value-added tax adjustments was $301 million in the second quarter of 2025.



Strong financial position and liquidity : At June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $308 million and working capital deficit (defined as current assets less assets classified as held for sale and current liabilities) of $19 million. Working capital at June 30, 2025 reflects the classification of the Company's gold prepayment obligations as current liabilities. As of June 30, 2025, the full amount of the Company's $800 million revolving credit facility (“RCF”) was available for future draw downs.



Inaugural gold pour achieved at the Goose Mine; ramp up to commercial production ongoing and expected to be achieved in the third quarter of 2025; estimated gold production of 120,000 to 150,000 ounces in 2025 : With first gold achieved, as announced on June 30, 2025, focus now turns to continuing steady state operations and increasing throughput to full design capacity. The Company continues to estimate that gold production in calendar year 2025 will be between 120,000 and 150,000 ounces and that average annual gold production for the six year period from 2026 to 2031 inclusive will be approximately 300,000 ounces per year, based only on existing Mineral Reserves.



Positive Feasibility Study on the Gramalote Project in Colombia announced; after-tax NPV (5%) of $941 Million with an after-tax IRR of 22.4% at a $2,500 per ounce gold price : On July 14, 2025, B2Gold announced positive Feasibility Study (“FS”) results on the Company's 100% owned Gramalote Project. The FS for the Gramalote project indicates an initial life of project of 13 years, with average annual production of 227,000 ounces over the first five years. Based on the project economics, B2Gold has commenced the work of amending the existing mine plan and environmental permits which are currently in place for a larger-scale project. B2Gold currently anticipates the permit modification to the new medium-scale project reflected in the current FS could be completed over the next 12 to 18 months.



Received approval to commence underground mining at Fekola : On July 30, 2025, the State of Mali granted approval for the Company to commence underground mining at the Fekola Mine. Subsequent to receipt of the approval, the Company commenced stope ore development and production at the Fekola underground, and Fekola underground ore that was stockpiled during the underground exploration development stage is currently being processed through the Fekola mill.



Fekola Mine reaches production milestone of four million ounces of gold produced : Subsequent to June 30, 2025, the Fekola Mine achieved lifetime production of four million ounces of gold, seven years and ten months from construction completion.



New Board of Director appointment : On August 6, 2025, Mary-Lynn Oke, CPA, was appointed to B2Gold's Board of Directors (the“Board”). Ms. Oke brings extensive corporate finance experience, and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of NexGold Mining Corp. and Jaguar Mining Inc.

Q3 2025 dividend of $0.02 per share declared : On August 7, 2025, B2Gold's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025 of $0.02 per common share (or an expected $0.08 per share on an annualized basis), payable on September 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 692,206 492,569 1,224,313 954,013 Net income (loss) ($ in thousands) 160,753 (34,777) 223,317 13,704 Earnings (loss) per share – basic(1) ($/ share) 0.12 (0.02) 0.16 0.01 Earnings (loss) per share – diluted(1) ($/ share) 0.10 (0.02) 0.14 0.01 Cash provided by operating activities ($ thousands) 255,081 62,432 433,869 773,159 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 3,290 2,343 3,104 2,202 Adjusted net income(1)(2) ($ in thousands) 162,839 78,449 284,689 159,952 Adjusted earnings per share(1)(2) – basic ($) 0.12 0.06 0.22 0.12 Consolidated operations results: Gold sold (ounces) 210,384 210,228 394,382 433,206 Gold produced including pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 229,454 204,241 422,206 418,580 Gold produced excluding pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 228,762 204,241 421,514 418,580 Production costs ($ in thousands) 160,363 151,299 322,357 308,044 Cash operating costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 762 720 817 711 Cash operating costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce produced) 745 808 785 762 Total cash costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,132 877 1,123 857 All-in sustaining costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,519 1,244 1,525 1,296 Operations results including equity investment in Calibre (3) : Gold sold (ounces) 210,384 218,495 394,382 452,850 Gold produced including pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine (ounces) 229,454 212,508 422,206 438,224 Production costs ($ in thousands) 160,363 164,520 322,357 333,170 Cash operating costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 762 753 817 736 Cash operating costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce produced) 745 839 785 785 Total cash costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,132 908 1,123 879 All-in sustaining costs(2)(4) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,519 1,267 1,525 1,308

(1) Attributable to the shareholders of the Company.

(2) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”.

(3) Production from Calibre Mining Corp.'s ("Calibre") La Libertad, El Limon and Pan mines is presented on an approximate 24% basis until January 24, 2024 and 14% subsequently until June 20, 2024 which represented the Company's indirect ownership interest in Calibre's operations through its equity investment in Calibre. On June 20, 2024, the Company reduced its ownership interest to approximately 4% and determined that it no longer had significant influence over Calibre and as a result, after June 20, 2024, no longer recorded attributable production representing its indirect ownership interest in Calibre's mines through an equity investment.

(4) Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced do not include the results of pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine. Pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine in the second quarter of 2025 was not sold during the period. As a result, there is no impact to metrics on a per gold ounce sold basis.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

B2Gold continues to maintain a strong financial position and liquidity. At June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $308 million (December 31, 2024 - $337 million) and working capital deficit (defined as current assets less assets classified as held for sale and current liabilities) of $19 million (December 31, 2024 – surplus of $321 million). Working capital at June 30, 2025, reflects the classification of the Company's gold prepayment obligations as current liabilities. During the first half of 2025 the Company repaid $400 million on the Company's $800 million revolving credit facility, leaving $800 million remaining available for future draw downs, plus a $200 million accordion feature. Subsequent to June 30, 2025, on July 18, 2025, the Company drew down $200 million under the RCF which will be used to manage working capital requirements during the Company's delivery of ounces into its gold prepayment obligations over the 12-month period from July 2025 to June 2026.

Third Quarter 2025 Dividend

On August 7, 2025, the Board declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025 (the“Q3 2025 Dividend”) of $0.02 per common share (or an expected $0.08 per share on an annualized basis), payable on September 23, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2025.

The Company currently has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”). For the purposes of the Q3 2025 Dividend, the Company has determined that no discount will be applied to calculate the Average Market Price (as defined in the DRIP) of its common shares issued from treasury. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution, or other intermediary through which they hold common shares for instructions on how to enroll in the DRIP.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

The declaration and payment of future dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be subject to the determination of the Board, in its sole and absolute discretion, taking into account, among other things, economic conditions, business performance, financial condition, growth plans, expected capital requirements, compliance with B2Gold's constating documents, all applicable laws, including the rules and policies of any applicable stock exchange, as well as any contractual restrictions on such dividends, including any agreements entered into with lenders to the Company, and any other factors that the Board deems appropriate at the relevant time. There can be no assurance that any dividends will be paid at the intended rate or at all in the future.

For more information regarding the DRIP and enrollment in the DRIP, please refer to the Company's website at

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction nor will there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

The Company has filed a registration statement relating to the DRIP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at or by contacting the Company using the contact information at the end of this news release.

Operations

Fekola Complex – Mali

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 377,316 270,592 631,983 526,910 Gold sold (ounces) 115,184 115,288 202,992 239,116 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 3,276 2,347 3,113 2,204 Tonnes of ore milled 2,341,718 2,520,377 4,788,389 4,983,240 Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.84 1.51 1.57 1.57 Recovery (%) 91.2 92.8 91.1 92.7 Gold production (ounces) 126,361 111,583 220,166 230,724 Production costs ($ in thousands) 96,121 81,481 185,146 166,586 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 834 707 912 697 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 798 839 870 766 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,369 895 1,361 873 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,721 1,258 1,815 1,351 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 53,379 53,179 117,382 133,741 Exploration ($ in thousands) - 838 - 2,140

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”.

The Fekola Mine in Mali (owned 80% by the Company and 20% by the State of Mali) produced 126,361 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2025, above expectations. For the second quarter of 2025, mill feed grade was 1.84 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, mill throughput was 2.34 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 91.2%.

The Fekola Mine's cash operating costs (refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”) for the second quarter of 2025 were $798 per ounce produced ($834 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2025 were lower than expected as a result of lower fuel costs, lower fleet maintenance costs and higher gold production due to above expected mill feed grades.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”) for the second quarter of 2025 were $1,721 per gold ounce sold, higher than expected. All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2025 were higher than anticipated as lower than expected production costs per gold ounce sold and lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures were offset by higher gold royalties resulting from a higher than expected average realized gold price and lower than expected gold ounces sold. Gold royalties include higher revenue-based production taxes based on a sliding scale and revenue-based State of Mali funds applicable for the Fekola Mine, which became effective for the first time in March 2025. The lower sustaining capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2025 were mainly a result of timing of expenditures and are expected to be incurred later in 2025. Lower than expected gold sales were a result of timing and these ounces were shipped and sold in July 2025.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2025 totalled $53 million primarily consisting of $22 million for deferred stripping, $17 million for Fekola underground development, $10 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds and $4 million for the construction of a new tailings storage facility.

The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal open pits and Fekola underground), owned 80% by B2Gold and 20% by the State of Mali, and Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area (formerly the three separate Bantako, Menankoto and Bakolobi permits, now consolidated into one permit called Menankoto) and the Dandoko permit), which will be owned 65% by B2Gold and 35% by the State of Mali. Fekola Regional is located approximately 20 kilometers from the Fekola Mine.

On July 30, 2025, the State of Mali granted approval for the Company to commence underground operations, including stope ore production, at the Fekola Mine ("Underground Mining Approval"). Throughout 2024 and 2025, the Company has been carrying out underground exploration development work at the Fekola Mine in anticipation of the receipt of Underground Mining Approval. This includes more than 9,300 meters of development work plus the installation of all required underground mining infrastructure. Subsequent to receipt of the Underground Mining Approval, the Company commenced stope ore production at Fekola underground, and Fekola underground ore that was stockpiled during the underground exploration development stage is currently being processed through the Fekola mill. In 2025, the Company anticipates Fekola underground to contribute between 25,000 to 35,000 ounces of gold production, ramping up significantly in 2026 and subsequent years.

The development of Fekola Regional has the potential to enhance the Fekola Complex production profile and extend the mine life. Fekola Regional is anticipated to contribute approximately 180,000 ounces of additional annual gold production in its first four full years of production from 2026 through 2029, with a mine life expected to extend well into the 2030's. The Company and the State of Mali have committed to work together to finalize the approval of the Fekola Regional exploitation permit in the near term, with permit approval expected prior to the end of the third quarter of 2025. Importantly, the haul road from Fekola Regional to the Fekola Mine is operational as construction of the haul roads and mining infrastructure (warehouse, workshop, fuel depot and offices) was completed on schedule in 2023. Upon issuance of the exploitation permits for Fekola Regional, mining pre-stripping activities will begin for a period of three months, followed by initial gold production now expected to commence in late 2025.

Despite the delay in expected commencement of mining at Fekola Regional, the Company still expects to meet its production guidance of between 515,000 and 550,000 ounces from the Fekola Complex in 2025. The Fekola Complex is projected to process 9.56 million tonnes of ore during 2025 at an average grade of 1.84 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 93.4%. Gold production is expected to be weighted approximately 40% to the first half of 2025 and 60% to the second half of 2025.

The Company has updated its cash cost and all-in sustaining cost guidance ranges for the Fekola Complex to reflect the expected impact of lower than estimated fuel costs in 2025, and an increase in realized and expected gold prices for 2025 compared to a budgeted gold price of $2,250 per ounce, along with expected changes in the timing of receipt of the exploitation permit for Fekola Regional. Cash operating cost guidance for the Fekola Complex is now forecast to be between $740 and $800 per gold ounce (original guidance range of between $845 and $905 per ounce) and all-in sustaining cost guidance for the Fekola Complex is now forecast to be between $1,595 and $1,655 per ounce (original guidance range of between $1,550 and $1,610 per gold ounce).

Masbate Mine – The Philippines

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 132,698 109,083 262,091 208,050 Gold sold (ounces) 39,900 46,600 84,350 94,300 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 3,326 2,341 3,107 2,206 Tonnes of ore milled 2,191,599 2,043,057 4,469,631 4,212,519 Grade (grams/ tonne) 0.93 0.94 0.88 0.96 Recovery (%) 77.8 72.4 77.1 72.4 Gold production (ounces) 50,738 44,515 97,107 94,297 Production costs ($ in thousands) 34,468 37,602 72,484 80,373 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 864 807 859 852 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 801 876 816 854 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,086 955 1,052 983 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,497 1,135 1,344 1,177 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 17,499 6,507 25,232 15,037 Exploration ($ in thousands) 531 928 951 1,749

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”.

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines continued its strong performance with second quarter of 2025 gold production of 50,738, above expectations. For the second quarter of 2025, mill feed grade was 0.93 g/t gold, mill throughput was 2.19 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 77.8%.

The Masbate Mine's cash operating costs (see“Non-IFRS Measures”) for the second quarter of 2025 were $801 per ounce produced ($864 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2025 were lower than expected as a result of higher than expected gold production as well as lower operating costs primarily due to lower diesel and heavy fuel oil cost.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”) for the second quarter of 2025 were $1,497 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2025 were higher than expected as lower than expected production costs per gold ounce sold were offset by lower than expected gold ounces sold and higher gold royalties resulting from a higher than expected average realized gold price. Lower than expected gold ounces sold during the second quarter of 2025 was due to the timing of shipments, which were delivered and sold in July 2025.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2025 totalled $17 million, primarily consisting of $6 million for deferred stripping, $4 million for a solar plant, $2 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds and $3 million for land acquisitions.

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines is expected to produce between 170,000 and 190,000 ounces of gold in 2025. Gold production at Masbate is expected to be relatively consistent throughout 2025. Masbate is projected to process 8.0 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.88 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 79.9%. Mill feed will be a blend of mined fresh ore from the Main Vein pit and low-grade ore stockpiles.

The Company has updated its cash cost and all-in sustaining cost guidance ranges for the Masbate Mine to reflect the expected impact of lower than anticipated fuel costs in 2025 and an increase in realized and expected gold prices for 2025 compared to a budgeted gold price of $2,250 per ounce. Cash operating cost guidance for the Masbate Mine is now forecast to be between $850 and $910 per gold ounce (original guidance range of between $955 and $1,015 per ounce) and all-in sustaining cost guidance for the Masbate Mine is now forecast to be between $1,245 and $1,305 per ounce (original guidance range of between $1,310 and $1,370 per gold ounce).

Otjikoto Mine – Namibia

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 182,192 112,894 330,239 219,053 Gold sold (ounces) 55,300 48,340 107,040 99,790 Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 3,295 2,335 3,085 2,195 Tonnes of ore milled 883,004 850,649 1,726,061 1,677,126 Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.84 1.79 1.90 1.76 Recovery (%) 98.7 98.6 98.8 98.5 Gold production (ounces) 51,663 48,143 104,241 93,559 Production costs ($ in thousands) 29,774 32,216 64,727 61,085 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 538 666 605 612 Cash operating costs(1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 560 673 577 658 Total cash costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 670 760 728 700 All-in sustaining costs(1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 825 1,044 869 1,000 Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 4,709 11,706 8,316 25,519 Exploration ($ in thousands) 2,382 1,514 4,213 3,303

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”.

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, in which the Company holds a 90% interest, continued to outperform during the second quarter of 2025, producing 51,663 ounces of gold, above expectations. For the second quarter of 2025, mill feed grade was 1.84 g/t gold, mill throughput was 0.88 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 98.7%.

Cash operating costs (refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”) for the second quarter of 2025 were $560 per gold ounce produced ($538 per ounce gold sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2025 were lower than expected as a result of higher than expected gold production, a weaker than expected Namibian dollar foreign exchange rate, lower mining fleet maintenance costs and lower than expected underground costs.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to“Non-IFRS Measures”) for the second quarter of 2025 were $825 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2025 were lower than expected as a result of higher than expected gold ounces sold and lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures, partially offset by higher gold royalties resulting from a higher than expected average realized gold price. The lower sustaining capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2025 were mainly a result of timing of expenditures and are expected to be incurred later in 2025.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2025 totalled $5 million, consisting mainly of $2 million for Wolfshag underground development and $1 million of mobile equipment rebuild costs.

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia is expected to produce between 165,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold in 2025. Gold production at Otjikoto will be weighted towards the first half of 2025 due to the scheduled conclusion of open pit mining activities in the third quarter of 2025. For the full year 2025, Otjikoto is projected to process a total of 3.4 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.63 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 98.0%. Processed ore will be sourced from the Otjikoto pit and the Wolfshag underground mine, supplemented by existing ore stockpiles. Open pit mining operations are scheduled to conclude in the third quarter of 2025, while underground mining operations at Wolfshag are expected to continue into 2028. In addition to the economic potential of the Antelope deposit, exploration results received to date indicate the potential to extend underground production at Wolfshag past 2028.

The Company has updated its cash cost and all-in sustaining cost guidance ranges for the Otjikoto Mine to reflect the expected impact of lower than expected costs in 2025 and an increase in realized and expected gold prices for 2025 compared to a budgeted gold price of $2,250 per ounce. Cash operating cost guidance for the Otjikoto Mine is now forecast to be between $635 and $695 per gold ounce (original guidance range of between $695 and $755 per ounce) and all-in sustaining cost guidance for the Otjikoto Mine is now forecast to be between $965 and $1,025 per ounce (original guidance range of between $980 and $1,040 per gold ounce).

On February 4, 2025, the Company announced positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Antelope deposit. Based on the positive results from the PEA, B2Gold believes that the Antelope deposit has the potential to become a small-scale, low-cost, underground gold mine that can supplement the low-grade stockpile production during the period of 2028 to 2032 and result in a meaningful production profile for Otjikoto into the next decade. The PEA for Antelope indicates an initial mine life of five years and total production of 327,000 ounces averaging approximately 65,000 ounce per year over the life-of mine. In combination with the processing of existing low grade stockpiles, production from Antelope has the potential to increase Otjikoto Mine production to approximately 110,000 ounces per year from 2029 through 2032. The Company has approved an initial budget of up to $10 million for 2025 to de-risk the Antelope deposit development schedule by advancing early work planning, project permits, and long lead orders. Technical work including geotechnical, hydrogeological, and metallurgical testing is anticipated to be completed over the next several months. Cost and schedule assumptions will continue to be refined by working with suppliers and contractors, including running a competitive bid process for the development phase of the Antelope deposit. A development decision is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

The Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Antelope deposit that formed the basis for the PEA included 1.75 million tonnes grading 6.91 g/t gold for a total of 390,000 ounces of gold, the majority of which is hosted in the Springbok Zone. The Antelope deposit remains open along strike in both directions, highlighting strong potential for future resource expansion.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and is based on Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the engineering and economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA based on these Mineral Resources will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Goose Mine - Canada

The Back River Gold District consists of eleven mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometer (“km”) belt. The most advanced project in the district, the Goose Mine, has nearly completed its construction phase with first gold production achieved in June 2025. The Back River Gold District has significant gold resource endowment and is being developed into a large, long life mining complex by B2Gold's management team which possesses the strong northern construction expertise and the experience needed to successfully ramp-up the Goose Mine.

B2Gold acknowledges our partner the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (“KIA”), who has played a critical role for many years to ensure the development of a successful gold mining operation at the Goose Mine. Respect and collaboration with the KIA is central to the license to operate in the Back River Gold District and will continue to prioritize developing the district in a manner that recognizes Inuit priorities, addresses concerns and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the Kitikmeot Region. B2Gold looks forward to continuing to build on its strong collaboration with the KIA and Kitikmeot communities.

The 2025 winter ice road campaign was successfully completed one month ahead of schedule with the successful transport of over 4,000 loads and 80 million liters of fuel from the Marine Laydown Area to the Goose Mine in mid-April 2025.

Planned construction activities for the first half of 2025 have been completed on schedule, including:



Completion of mining in the Echo pit and the commissioning of the pit as a tailings facility;

Mining of Umwelt open pit commenced ahead of schedule, with full ramp up achieved during the second quarter of 2025;

Development of Umwelt underground continued, including the completion and commissioning of Fresh Air Raise 1 and preparation for the development of Fresh Air Raise 2 in the second half of 2025, to support stope ore production in the third quarter of 2025;

Commenced dewatering of the Llama pit into the primary fresh water pond and completion of water lines to provide freshwater and reclaim water to the mill; and Installed and commissioned generators to support commissioning of the Goose Mine processing facilities.



On June 30, 2025, B2Gold announced the inaugural gold pour from the Goose Mine after first ore was introduced to the Goose Mine processing facilities on June 24, 2025. The focus during the third quarter of 2025 will be to optimize current operations and increase throughput to full design capacity, with a ramp up to commercial production which is expected to be achieved in September 2025.

Development of the Umwelt open pit and underground mines remains a priority to ensure that adequate mill feed volumes are maintained. Mining of the Umwelt open pit, which commenced in December 2024, is currently meeting production targets. Dewatering of the Umwelt and Llama area water ponds is underway in line with the site water management plan. Underground development at Umwelt is being completed on schedule to support the commencement of high-grade stope ore production in the third quarter of 2025.

In the first half of 2025, the Company incurred cash expenditures of $238 million (C$335 million) for the Goose Mine on construction and development activities. Expenditures in the first half of 2025 included approximately $64 million (C$86 million) of sustaining costs pulled forward from the second half of 2025 which were accelerated in order to further de-risk the Goose Mine.

Capital expenditures for the second half of 2025 at the Goose Mine are expected to total approximately $176 million. Approximately $97 million would be classified as sustaining capital expenditures and $79 million would be classified as growth capital expenditures. Sustaining capital expenditures include $42 million deferred stripping and capitalized waste costs, $20 million for mining fleet, $24 million for powerhouse upgrades and $6 million for camp additions. Growth capital costs include:



$53 million for mill and process plant upgrades and optimization;

$11 million for mill expansion and wind farm study costs; and $15 million for infrastructure upgrades.



B2Gold continues to estimate that gold production in 2025 will be between 120,000 and 150,000 ounces, and that average annual gold production for the initial full six years of operations (2026 to 2031 inclusive) will be approximately 300,000 ounces per year, based only on existing Mineral Reserves. Post-commercial production cash operating costs for the Goose Mine in 2025 are forecast to be between $1,520 and $1,580 per gold ounce produced, and post-commercial production all-in sustaining costs for the Goose Mine are forecast to be between $1,940 and $2,000 per ounce sold. Cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs are forecast to drop significantly once the operation is ramped up to full operating capacity. As per the Company's Goose Mine Technical Report filed on March 28, 2025, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs are forecast to be below $1,000 per ounce and below $1,400 per ounce, respectively, when the Goose Mine achieves steady state production.

Significant exploration potential remains across the Back River Gold District. B2Gold's corporate exploration budget is $61 million in 2025, with a total of $32 million budgeted for exploration at the Back River Gold District. B2Gold's exploration programs have been successful in upgrading a significant portion of the Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and the Company is optimistic that it can successfully upgrade a large portion of the Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources.

Optimization Studies

B2Gold is pursuing multiple optimization studies for the Goose Mine with the goal of maximizing the long-term value of the Back River Gold District, including:



Evaluating a flotation / concentrate leach process as a potential option to increase gold recovery and reduce operating costs;

Evaluating the installation of a SAG mill to be paired in conjunction with the existing 4,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) ball mill, which could potentially expand mill throughput capacity up to 6,000 tpd. The Goose Mine is currently permitted for mill throughput of up to 6,000 tpd, so no amendment to the project certificate would be required if throughput expansion was pursued;

Evaluating the viability of constructing and running the Goose Mine winter ice road on a less than annual basis;

Evaluating underground mining methods and the potential to exceed the planned production from the Umwelt underground by increasing the mine production rate through development of more active production levels, and consideration of alternate mine methods to both lower costs and capture additional existing Mineral Resources into the mine plan; and Assessing the feasibility of remote operation of surface and underground equipment as it presents an opportunity to optimize production efficiencies and reduce employee transportation costs.



The results of these studies are expected to be finalized in late 2025 or early 2026, at which point the Company will evaluate the economics of each option and pursue the desired choice.

In connection with these studies, B2Gold will be reviewing any regulatory requirements and engaging with the KIA and local communities to ensure any optimization of the Goose Mine provides benefits to all stakeholders.

Gramalote Project Development

The Gramalote Project is located in central Colombia, approximately 230 km northwest of Bogota and 100 km northeast of Medellin, in the Province of Antioquia, which has expressed a positive attitude towards the development of responsible mining projects in the region.

Following consolidation of the project ownership, B2Gold completed a detailed review of the Gramalote Project, including the higher-grade core of the mineral resource, facility size and location, power supply, mining and processing options, tailings design, resettlement, potential construction sequencing and camp design to identify potential cost savings to develop a medium-scale project.

On July 14, 2025, the Company announced the results of a 2025 Gramalote FS which demonstrated that the Gramalote Project has a meaningful production profile, favorable metallurgical characteristics and positive project economics. The study assumes a mill with an annual processing rate of 6.0 million tonnes per annum, an initial open pit mine life of 11 years, and a processing life of 13 years. The study shows average annual grade processed over the first five years of 1.23 g/t gold, with a life of mine grade of 0.96 g/t gold and average annual gold production over the first five years of 227,000 ounces per year, with life-of-mine average annual gold production of 177,000 ounces per year. Financial results include all-in- sustaining costs of $985 per ounce over the life of the project, with an after-tax net present value of $941 million and an internal rate of return of 22.4% assuming a $2,500 per ounce gold price.

Due to the desired modifications to the processing plant and infrastructure locations, a Modified Work Plan and Modified Environment Impact Study are required. B2Gold has commenced work on the modifications and expects them to be completed and submitted in late 2025 and early 2026, respectively. Assessment of the Gramalote Project remains ongoing. B2Gold anticipates the permit modification time frame should be approximately 12 to 18 months. If B2Gold makes the decision to develop the Gramalote Project as an open pit gold mine, B2Gold would utilize its proven internal mine construction team to build the mine and mill facilities.

The Gramalote Project will continue to advance resettlement programs, establish coexistence programs for small miners, work on health, safety and environmental projects and continue to work with the government and local communities on social programs.

Outlook

The Company is pleased with its positive second quarter of 2025 operating and financial results. The Company is on track to meet its 2025 total gold production guidance of between 970,000 and 1,075,000 ounces. The Fekola Complex, Masbate Mine, and Otjikoto Mine continue to outperform production expectations and on June 30, 2025 the Company completed the first gold pour from its new Goose Mine in Nunavut. The Goose Mine is expected to ramp up quickly and achieve commercial production in September 2025 and contribute between 120,000 and 150,000 ounces of gold in 2025. Looking forward, over the first six full calendar years of operation from 2026 to 2031 inclusive, the Goose Mine is estimated to contribute average annual gold production of approximately 300,000 ounces of gold per year, based only on existing Mineral Reserves.

The price of gold realized per ounce continues to significantly exceed the original 2025 budgeted gold price of $2,250 per ounce, enhancing the Company's cash generating activities. The Company remains in a strong financial position and is well placed to complete its budgeted capital and exploration activities for 2025, manage its financial commitments and continue to pay a dividend with a yield that puts the Company at the higher end of its peer group.

The Company has updated its consolidated cash cost guidance range to reflect the expected impact of lower than estimated fuel costs in 2025 and forecast results from the Goose Mine in the second half of 2025. Consolidated cash operating cost guidance for the Fekola Complex, Masbate Mine and Otjikoto Mine for 2025 is now forecast to be between $740 and $800 per gold ounce (lower than the previous guidance range of between $835 and $895 per gold ounce). With the inclusion of the post-commercial production estimates for the Goose Mine (commercial production expected in September 2025), consolidated cash operating cost guidance is now forecast to be between $795 and $855 per ounce. Consolidated all-in sustaining cost guidance for the Fekola Complex, Masbate Mine and Otjikoto Mine for 2025 remain unchanged, with a guidance range of between $1,460 and $1,520 per ounce. With the inclusion of the post-commercial production estimates for the Goose Mine (commercial production expected in September 2025), consolidated all-in sustaining cost guidance is forecast to be between $1,490 and $1,550 per ounce sold.

The Company has made significant progress in the development and enhancement of existing operations, which continues to be an area of focus. The recent approval for commencement of mining activities at Fekola underground demonstrates the ongoing commitment of both the Company and the State of Mali to implement the matters laid out in the Memorandum of Understanding (the“MOU”) entered into in September 2024. Our next key milestone under the MOU is the receipt of an exploitation permit for Fekola Regional which is expected prior to the end of the third quarter of 2025.

At the Goose Mine, the Company is pursuing multiple optimization studies, including one study to analyze the potential to increase mill throughput from 4,000 tpd potentially up to 6,000 tpd, and a separate study analyzing the implementation of a flotation / concentrate leach process which has the potential to increase gold recovery and reduce processing unit costs. The Goose Mine is currently permitted for mill throughput of up to 6,000 tpd, so no amendment to the Project Certificate would be required if the Company pursues the mill throughput expansion. The results of these studies are expected to be finalized in late 2025 / early 2026. Once the studies are completed, the Company will evaluate the economics of each option and pursue the desired choice.

In Namibia and based on the positive PEA results for the Antelope deposit at the Otjikoto Mine released in February 2025, B2Gold believes that the Antelope deposit has the potential to become a small-scale, low-cost underground gold mine that can supplement the low-grade stockpile production during the period from 2028 to 2032 and result in meaningful production profile for Otjikoto into the next decade.

We continue to assess development opportunities and projects where we can deploy our proven internal mine construction team. Development opportunities being assessed include our 100% owned Gramalote Project. The Company recently completed a feasibility study for the Gramalote Project in Colombia which demonstrated positive economics. The feasibility study included modifications to the processing plant and infrastructure locations and therefore a Modified Work Plan and Modified Environmental Impact Study will also be required. Work on the modifications to the work plan and environmental study are well advanced and the Company expects them to be completed and submitted in the near-future. Assessment of the Gramalote Project remains ongoing and any construction decision is not expected until late 2026 or early 2027.

Exploration also remains a key focus as B2Gold seeks to both expand its mineral reserve and mineral resource base at its existing operations as well as seeking out greenfield opportunities, including strategic investments in prospective junior exploration companies.

The Company's ongoing strategy is to continue to maximize responsible profitable production from its existing mines, maintain a strong financial position, realize the potential increase in gold production from the Company's existing development projects, continue exploration programs across the Company's robust land packages, evaluate new exploration, development and production opportunities and continue to return capital to shareholders.

Mary-Lynn Oke, CPA, Appointed to B2Gold's Board of Directors

On August 6, 2025, Mary-Lynn Oke was appointed to B2Gold's Board of Directors.

Kelvin Dushnisky, Chair of the Board of B2Gold, commented,“On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Mary-Lynn Oke to the B2Gold Board. Mary-Lynn's extensive experience in financial management and deep understanding of the mining sector will be a valuable asset as the Company continues to execute on its long-term strategic objectives.”

Mary-Lynn Oke has over 25 years of experience spanning corporate finance, taxation, treasury, and senior leadership roles. Ms. Oke was previously with Hudbay Minerals Inc., where she was the Vice President, Finance Global Operations and the Chief Financial Officer for its Canadian Business Operations. Ms. Oke currently serves on the Boards of Directors of NexGold Mining Corp. and Jaguar Mining Inc. In addition to her board roles, Ms. Oke provides senior financial and strategic advisory services to organizations, helping them enhance operational efficiency and business performance. Ms. Oke holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries. B2Gold forecasts gold production of between 970,000 and 1,075,000 ounces in 2025.



Qualified Persons

Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

Andrew Brown, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

“Clive T. Johnson”

President and Chief Executive Officer

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect the total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% basis. Please see our most recent Annual Information Form for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) For the three

months ended

June 30, 2025 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2024 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2025 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2024 Gold revenue $ 692,206 $ 492,569 $ 1,224,313 $ 954,013 Cost of sales Production costs (160,363 ) (151,299 ) (322,357 ) (308,044 ) Depreciation and depletion (102,705 ) (95,008 ) (192,262 ) (185,454 ) Royalties and production taxes (77,701 ) (33,089 ) (120,507 ) (63,116 ) Total cost of sales (340,769 ) (279,396 ) (635,126 ) (556,614 ) Gross profit 351,437 213,173 589,187 397,399 General and administrative (15,783 ) (12,968 ) (27,585 ) (27,106 ) Share-based payments (8,134 ) (4,792 ) (14,003 ) (9,746 ) Non-recoverable input taxes (5,431 ) (2,695 ) (12,277 ) (6,999 ) Write-down of mining interests - (636 ) (5,118 ) (636 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 12,781 (11,356 ) 19,995 (13,735 ) Community relations (559 ) (442 ) (1,558 ) (931 ) Share of net (loss) income of associates (576 ) 2,582 178 4,679 Impairment of long-lived assets - (215,216 ) - (215,216 ) Gain on sale of mining interests - 48,662 - 48,662 Gain on sale of shares in associate - 16,822 - 16,822 Other expense (4,219 ) (2,322 ) (10,470 ) (7,754 ) Operating income 329,516 30,812 538,349 185,439 (Losses) gains on derivative instruments (21,153 ) 429 (64,472 ) 704 Change in fair value of gold stream (21,754 ) (8,387 ) (52,306 ) (19,239 ) Interest and financing expense (4,854 ) (7,465 ) (10,577 ) (17,036 ) Interest income 2,913 7,671 6,085 13,126 Gain (loss) on dilution of associate - 998 - (8,984 ) Other income 1,729 12 2,085 155 Income from operations before taxes 286,397 24,070 419,164 154,165 Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (160,174 ) (96,697 ) (246,257 ) (158,281 ) Deferred income tax recovery 34,530 37,850 50,410 17,820 Net income (loss) for the period $ 160,753 $ (34,777 ) $ 223,317 $ 13,704 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 154,424 $ (24,004 ) $ 212,011 $ 15,747 Non-controlling interests 6,329 (10,773 ) 11,306 (2,043 ) Net income (loss) for the period $ 160,753 $ (34,777 ) $ 223,317 $ 13,704 Earnings (loss) per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company) Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 1,321,740 1,307,176 1,320,074 1,305,183 Diluted 1,477,021 1,307,176 1,473,509 1,308,746





B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited) For the three

months ended

June 30, 2025 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2024 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2025 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2024 Operating activities Net income (loss) for the period $ 160,753 $ (34,777 ) $ 223,317 $ 13,704 Mine restoration provisions settled (607 ) (650 ) (1,100 ) (941 ) Non-cash charges, net 140,770 231,149 322,693 384,914 Proceeds from prepaid sales - - - 500,023 Changes in non-cash working capital 28,862 (79,709 ) 14,022 (57,724 ) Changes in long-term inventory (30,326 ) (17,405 ) (41,283 ) (15,696 ) Changes in long-term value added tax receivables (44,371 ) (36,176 ) (83,780 ) (51,121 ) Cash provided by operating activities 255,081 62,432 433,869 773,159 Financing activities Proceeds from convertible senior unsecured notes, net of financing costs - - 445,913 - Repayment of revolving credit facility - - (400,000 ) (150,000 ) Equipment loan facility draw downs 3,314 - 12,304 - Repayment of equipment loan facilities (4,155 ) (3,519 ) (8,557 ) (5,906 ) Interest and commitment fees paid (1,148 ) (1,090 ) (4,642 ) (4,669 ) Cash proceeds from stock option exercises 3,936 1,357 6,167 2,445 Dividends paid (25,959 ) (45,869 ) (51,511 ) (91,858 ) Principal payments on lease arrangements (8,441 ) (1,140 ) (11,413 ) (2,588 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (9,435 ) (2,708 ) (17,617 ) (7,288 ) Other (4 ) 691 (4,271 ) 962 Cash used by financing activities (41,892 ) (52,278 ) (33,627 ) (258,902 ) Investing activities Expenditures on mining interests: Fekola Mine (53,379 ) (53,179 ) (117,382 ) (133,741 ) Masbate Mine (17,499 ) (6,507 ) (25,232 ) (15,037 ) Otjikoto Mine (4,709 ) (11,706 ) (8,316 ) (25,519 ) Goose Mine (143,484 ) (127,704 ) (238,296 ) (245,155 ) Fekola Regional Properties (5,004 ) (4,924 ) (8,173 ) (9,425 ) Gramalote Project (5,151 ) (3,560 ) (11,944 ) (6,870 ) Other exploration (13,878 ) (11,572 ) (19,474 ) (20,412 ) Redemption of short-term investments 22,544 - 22,544 - Purchase of short-term investments (4,854 ) - (10,926 ) - Funding of reclamation accounts (5,027 ) (1,676 ) (6,448 ) (2,705 ) Purchase of shares in associate (4,800 ) - (4,800 ) - Purchase of long-term investments (1,318 ) (6,252 ) (3,126 ) (6,252 ) Cash proceeds on sale of investment in associate - 100,302 - 100,302 Cash proceeds on sale of long-term investment - 18,661 - 18,661 Other 117 (295 ) 55 (1,836 ) Cash used by investing activities (236,442 ) (108,412 ) (431,518 ) (347,989 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (23,253 ) (98,258 ) (31,276 ) 166,268 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,621 (2,716 ) 2,796 (6,323 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 330,123 567,814 336,971 306,895 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 308,491 $ 466,840 $ 308,491 $ 466,840





B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited) As at June 30, 2025 As at December 31, 2024 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,491 $ 336,971 Receivables, prepaids and other 44,458 41,059 Value-added and other tax receivables 35,866 46,173 Inventories 561,120 477,586 949,935 901,789 Long-term investments 128,744 76,717 Value-added tax receivables 315,152 244,147 Mining interests 3,596,702 3,291,435 Investments in associates 96,395 91,417 Long-term inventories 109,174 134,529 Other assets 78,880 73,964 Deferred income taxes 31,386 - $ 5,306,368 $ 4,813,998 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 157,819 $ 156,352 Current income and other taxes payable 139,040 103,557 Current portion of prepaid gold sales 558,165 272,781 Current portion of long-term debt 31,405 16,419 Current portion of derivative instruments 40,586 1,606 Current portion of gold stream obligation 18,000 6,900 Current portion of mine restoration provisions 6,522 7,170 Other current liabilities 17,509 15,902 969,046 580,687 Long-term debt 411,482 421,464 Gold stream obligation 200,731 159,525 Prepaid gold sales - 265,329 Mine restoration provisions 150,851 140,541 Deferred income taxes 182,242 169,738 Derivative instruments 32,218 2,760 Employee benefits obligation 22,151 18,410 Other long-term liabilities 21,104 19,847 1,989,825 1,778,301 Equity Shareholders' equity Share capital 3,526,873 3,510,271 Contributed surplus 160,468 91,184 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,456 ) (102,771 ) Retained deficit (356,943 ) (515,619 ) 3,269,942 2,983,065 Non-controlling interests 46,601 52,632 3,316,543 3,035,697 $ 5,306,368 $ 4,813,998

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold

''Cash operating costs per gold ounce'' and“total cash costs per gold ounce” are common financial performance measures in the gold mining industry but, as non-IFRS measures, they do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures, along with sales, are considered to be a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flow from its mining operations.

Cash cost figures are calculated on a sales basis in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, which was a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products and included leading North American gold producers. The Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, but the standard is the accepted standard of reporting cash cost of production in North America. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Cash operating costs and total cash costs per gold ounce sold are derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include post-commercial production mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, royalties and production taxes, less silver by-product credits. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total $ $ $ $ Production costs 96,121 34,468 29,774 160,363 Royalties and production taxes 61,557 8,872 7,272 77,701 Total cash costs 157,678 43,340 37,046 238,064 Gold sold (ounces) 115,184 39,900 55,300 210,384 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 834 864 538 762 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,369 1,086 670 1,132





For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 81,481 37,602 32,216 151,299 13,221 164,520 Royalties and production taxes 21,655 6,910 4,524 33,089 711 33,800 Total cash costs 103,136 44,512 36,740 184,388 13,932 198,320 Gold sold (ounces) 115,288 46,600 48,340 210,228 8,267 218,495 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 707 807 666 720 1,599 753 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 895 955 760 877 1,685 908





For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total $ $ $ $ Production costs 185,146 72,484 64,727 322,357 Royalties and production taxes 91,051 16,250 13,206 120,507 Total cash costs 276,197 88,734 77,933 442,864 Gold sold (ounces) 202,992 84,350 107,040 394,382 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 912 859 605 817 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,361 1,052 728 1,123





For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 166,586 80,373 61,085 308,044 25,126 333,170 Royalties and production taxes 42,050 12,300 8,766 63,116 1,565 64,681 Total cash costs 208,636 92,673 69,851 371,160 26,691 397,851 Gold sold (ounces) 239,116 94,300 99,790 433,206 19,644 452,850 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 697 852 612 711 1,279 736 Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 873 983 700 857 1,359 879

Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced

In addition to cash operating costs on a per gold ounce sold basis, the Company also presents cash operating costs on a per gold ounce produced basis. Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced is derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include post-commercial production mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, less silver by-product credits. Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced do not include pre-commercial production from the Goose Mine. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce produced to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 96,121 34,468 29,774 - 160,363 Inventory sales adjustment 4,758 6,151 (846 ) 1,178 11,241 Pre-commercial production costs - - - (1,178 ) (1,178 ) Cash operating costs 100,879 40,619 28,928 - 170,426 Gold produced (ounces) 126,361 50,738 51,663 692 229,454 Less pre-commercial gold production - - - (692 ) (692 ) Adjusted gold produced (ounces) 126,361 50,738 51,663 - 228,762 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 798 801 560 745





For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 81,481 37,602 32,216 151,299 13,221 164,520 Inventory sales adjustment 12,097 1,412 168 13,677 - 13,677 Cash operating costs 93,578 39,014 32,384 164,976 13,221 178,197 Gold produced (ounces) 111,583 44,515 48,143 204,241 8,267 212,508 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 839 876 673 808 1,599 839





For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose

Mine Total $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 185,146 72,484 64,727 - 322,357 Inventory sales adjustment 6,294 6,779 (4,592 ) 1,178 9,659 Pre-commercial production costs - - - (1,178 ) (1,178 ) Cash operating costs 191,440 79,263 60,135 - 330,838 Gold produced (ounces) 220,166 97,107 104,241 692 422,206 Less pre-commercial gold production - - - (692 ) (692 ) Adjusted gold produced (ounces) 220,166 97,107 104,241 - 421,514 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 870 816 577 785





For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 166,586 80,373 61,085 308,044 25,126 333,170 Inventory sales adjustment 10,175 188 440 10,803 - 10,803 Cash operating costs 176,761 80,561 61,525 318,847 25,126 343,973 Gold produced (ounces) 230,724 94,297 93,559 418,580 19,644 438,224 Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 766 854 658 762 1,279 785

All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce

In June 2013, the World Gold Council, a non-regulatory association of the world's leading gold mining companies established to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors, provided guidance for the calculation of the measure“all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce”, but as a non-IFRS measure, it does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The original World Gold Council standard became effective January 1, 2014 with further updates announced on November 16, 2018 which were effective starting January 1, 2019.

Management believes that the all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce measure provides additional insight into the costs of producing gold by capturing all of the expenditures required for the discovery, development and sustaining of gold production and allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has applied the principles of the World Gold Council recommendations and has reported all-in sustaining costs on a sales basis. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

B2Gold defines all-in sustaining costs per ounce as the sum of post-commercial production cash operating costs, royalties and production taxes, capital expenditures and exploration costs that are sustaining in nature, sustaining lease expenditures, corporate general and administrative costs, share-based payment expenses related to restricted share units/deferred share units/performance share units/restricted phantom units ("RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs"), community relations expenditures, reclamation liability accretion and realized (gains) losses on fuel derivative contracts, all divided by the total post-commercial production gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 96,121 34,468 29,774 - 160,363 Royalties and production taxes 61,557 8,872 7,272 - 77,701 Corporate administration 3,591 541 938 10,713 15,783 Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) 15 - - 4,663 4,678 Community relations 192 79 288 - 559 Reclamation liability accretion 697 335 246 - 1,278 Realized losses on derivative contracts 508 342 59 - 909 Sustaining lease expenditures (755 ) 325 2,072 543 2,185 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 36,308 14,718 4,607 - 55,633 Sustaining mine exploration(2) - 54 352 - 406 Total all-in sustaining costs 198,234 59,734 45,608 15,919 319,495 Gold sold (ounces) 115,184 39,900 55,300 - 210,384 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,721 1,497 825 - 1,519

1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 53,379 17,499 4,709 75,587 Fekola underground (17,071 ) - - (17,071 ) Other - (2,781 ) (102 ) (2,883 ) Sustaining capital expenditures 36,308 14,718 4,607 55,633

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration - 531 2,382 2,913 Regional exploration - (477 ) (2,030 ) (2,507 ) Sustaining mine exploration - 54 352 406

The table below shows a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 81,481 37,602 32,216 - 151,299 13,221 164,520 Royalties and production taxes 21,655 6,910 4,524 - 33,089 711 33,800 Corporate administration 2,548 548 1,406 8,466 12,968 902 13,870 Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) 34 - - 4,023 4,057 - 4,057 Community relations 106 17 319 - 442 - 442 Reclamation liability accretion 458 313 252 - 1,023 - 1,023 Realized gains on derivative contracts (202 ) (108 ) - - (310 ) - (310 ) Sustaining lease expenditures 83 309 236 512 1,140 - 1,140 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 38,065 6,428 11,605 - 56,098 637 56,735 Sustaining mine exploration(2) 838 864 (76 ) - 1,626 - 1,626 Total all-in sustaining costs 145,066 52,883 50,482 13,001 261,432 15,471 276,903 Gold sold (ounces) 115,288 46,600 48,340 - 210,228 8,267 218,495 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,258 1,135 1,044 - 1,244 1,871 1,267

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 53,179 6,507 11,706 71,392 637 72,029 Fekola underground (14,772 ) - - (14,772 ) - (14,772 ) Road construction (342 ) - - (342 ) - (342 ) Land acquisitions - (49 ) - (49 ) - (49 ) Other - (30 ) (101 ) (131 ) - (131 ) Sustaining capital expenditures 38,065 6,428 11,605 56,098 637 56,735

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration 838 928 1,514 3,280 - 3,280 Regional exploration - (64 ) (1,590 ) (1,654 ) - (1,654 ) Sustaining mine exploration 838 864 (76 ) 1,626 - 1,626

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 185,146 72,484 64,727 - 322,357 Royalties and production taxes 91,051 16,250 13,206 - 120,507 Corporate administration 6,528 1,068 2,287 17,702 27,585 Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) 30 - - 8,201 8,231 Community relations 674 181 703 - 1,558 Reclamation liability accretion 1,312 680 509 - 2,501 Realized losses on derivative contracts 621 381 82 - 1,084 Sustaining lease expenditures 164 641 2,412 970 4,187 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 82,834 21,580 8,214 - 112,628 Sustaining mine exploration(2) - 70 845 - 915 Total all-in sustaining costs 368,360 113,335 92,985 26,873 601,553 Gold sold (ounces) 202,992 84,350 107,040 - 394,382 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,815 1,344 869 - 1,525

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 117,382 25,232 8,316 150,930 Fekola underground (34,548 ) - - (34,548 ) Other - (3,652 ) (102 ) (3,754 ) Sustaining capital expenditures 82,834 21,580 8,214 112,628

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration - 951 4,213 5,164 Regional exploration - (881 ) (3,368 ) (4,249 ) Sustaining mine exploration - 70 845 915

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Corporate Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Production costs 166,586 80,373 61,085 - 308,044 25,126 333,170 Royalties and production taxes 42,050 12,300 8,766 - 63,116 1,565 64,681 Corporate administration 5,275 1,062 2,886 17,883 27,106 1,463 28,569 Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs(1) 67 - - 8,996 9,063 - 9,063 Community relations 251 30 650 - 931 - 931 Reclamation liability accretion 893 614 490 - 1,997 - 1,997 Realized gains on derivative contracts (420 ) (252 ) (31 ) - (703 ) - (703 ) Sustaining lease expenditures 167 627 790 1,004 2,588 - 2,588 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) 105,935 14,677 24,503 - 145,115 2,392 147,507 Sustaining mine exploration(2) 2,140 1,598 626 - 4,364 - 4,364 Total all-in sustaining costs 322,944 111,029 99,765 27,883 561,621 30,546 592,167 Gold sold (ounces) 239,116 94,300 99,790 - 433,206 19,644 452,850 All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,351 1,177 1,000 - 1,296 1,555 1,308

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine capital expenditures 133,741 15,037 25,519 174,297 2,392 176,689 Fekola underground (25,876 ) - - (25,876 ) - (25,876 ) Road construction (1,930 ) - - (1,930 ) - (1,930 ) Land acquisition - (120 ) - (120 ) - (120 ) Other - (240 ) (1,016 ) (1,256 ) - (1,256 ) Sustaining capital expenditures 105,935 14,677 24,503 145,115 2,392 147,507

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Total Calibre equity

investment Grand

Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating mine exploration 2,140 1,749 3,303 7,192 - 7,192 Regional exploration - (151 ) (2,677 ) (2,828 ) - (2,828 ) Sustaining mine exploration 2,140 1,598 626 4,364 - 4,364

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share – basic are non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company adjusted for non-recurring items and also significant recurring non-cash items. The Company defines adjusted earnings per share – basic as adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted number of common shares outstanding.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic is appropriate to provide additional information to investors regarding items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future or that management does not believe to be a reflection of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Management further believes that its presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures provide information that is useful to investors because they are important indicators of the strength of our operations and the performance of our core business. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements is set out in the table below:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

$ $ $ $ (000's) (000's) (000's) (000's) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period: 154,424 (24,004 ) 212,011 15,747 Adjustments for non-recurring and significant recurring non-cash items: Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments 19,780 (119 ) 70,655 (1 ) Change in fair value of gold stream 21,754 8,387 52,306 19,239 Realized gain on total return swap - - (7,731 ) - Write-down of mining interests - 636 5,118 636 Impairment of long-lived assets - 197,141 - 197,141 Gain on sale of mining interests - (48,662 ) - (48,662 ) Gain on sale of shares in associate - (16,822 ) - (16,822 ) (Gain) loss on dilution of associate - (998 ) - 8,984 Deferred income tax recovery (33,119 ) (37,110 ) (47,670 ) (16,310 ) Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period 162,839 78,449 284,689 159,952 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,321,740 1,307,176 1,320,074 1,305,183 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company per share–basic ($/share) 0.12 0.06 0.22 0.12

