Vitalhub Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Selected Financial Information
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
| June 30,
2025
| %
Revenue
| June 30,
2024
| %
Revenue
|Change
| June 30,
2025
| %
Revenue
| June 30,
2024
| %
Revenue
|Change
|$
|$
|%
|$
|$
|%
|Revenue
|23,857,548
|100
|%
|16,237,605
|100
|%
|47
|%
|45,532,514
|100
|%
|31,494,396
|100
|%
|45
|%
|Cost of sales
|4,499,328
|19
|%
|3,068,801
|19
|%
|(47
|%)
|8,730,001
|19
|%
|6,042,493
|19
|%
|(44
|%)
|Gross profit
|19,358,220
|81
|%
|13,168,804
|81
|%
|47
|%
|36,802,513
|81
|%
|25,451,903
|81
|%
|45
|%
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|4,677,904
|20
|%
|3,260,964
|20
|%
|(43
|%)
|9,948,653
|22
|%
|6,452,821
|20
|%
|(54
|%)
|Sales and marketing
|2,695,935
|11
|%
|1,821,834
|11
|%
|(48
|%)
|4,724,947
|10
|%
|3,518,298
|11
|%
|(34
|%)
|Research and development
|6,033,028
|25
|%
|3,675,359
|23
|%
|(64
|%)
|11,253,211
|25
|%
|7,093,481
|23
|%
|(59
|%)
| Depreciation of property and
equipment
|250,861
|1
|%
|81,174
|0
|%
|(209
|%)
|392,938
|1
|%
|159,004
|1
|%
|(147
|%)
| Depreciation of right-of-use
assets
|105,499
|0
|%
|111,245
|1
|%
|5
|%
|225,395
|0
|%
|218,007
|1
|%
|(3
|%)
|Share-based compensation
|644,811
|3
|%
|675,674
|4
|%
|5
|%
|1,410,211
|3
|%
|1,024,253
|3
|%
|(38
|%)
| Deferred share-based
compensation
|90,000
|0
|%
|0
|0
|%
|(100
|%)
|90,000
|0
|%
|0
|0
|%
|(100
|%)
|Foreign currency loss (gain)
|(353,294
|)
|(1
|%)
|216,662
|1
|%
|263
|%
|(1,047,701
|)
|(2
|%)
|148,386
|0
|%
|806
|%
|Other expenses (income)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,437,740
|6
|%
|1,114,299
|7
|%
|(29
|%)
|3,359,134
|7
|%
|2,220,841
|7
|%
|(51
|%)
| Business acquisition, restructuring
and integration costs
|1,970,153
|8
|%
|1,199,964
|7
|%
|(64
|%)
|3,433,567
|8
|%
|1,797,301
|6
|%
|(91
|%)
| Loss on change in fair value of
contingent consideration
|0
|0
|%
|345,895
|2
|%
|100
|%
|235,498
|1
|%
|345,895
|1
|%
|32
|%
| Interest expense
(net of interest income)
|(462,564
|)
|(2
|%)
|(729,595
|)
|(4
|%)
|(37
|%)
|(997,873
|)
|(2
|%)
|(914,402
|)
|(3
|%)
|9
|%
| Interest expense from
lease liabilities
|12,921
|0
|%
|11,724
|0
|%
|(10
|%)
|27,824
|0
|%
|25,518
|0
|%
|(9
|%)
| Loss on disposal of
property and equipment
|0
|0
|%
|0
|0
|%
|0
|%
|4,070
|0
|%
|0
|0
|%
|(100
|%)
|Current and deferred income taxes
|483,009
|2
|%
|1,718,658
|11
|%
|(72
|%)
|808,950
|2
|%
|2,379,087
|8
|%
|(66
|%)
|Net income
|1,772,217
|7
|%
|(335,053
|)
|(2
|%)
|(629
|%)
|2,933,689
|6
|%
|983,413
|3
|%
|198
|%
|EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure)
|3,599,683
|15
|%
|1,972,452
|12
|%
|82
|%
|6,750,057
|15
|%
|5,071,468
|16
|%
|33
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure)
|6,304,647
|26
|%
|4,193,985
|26
|%
|50
|%
|11,919,333
|26
|%
|8,238,917
|26
|%
|45
|%
|Annual recurring revenue (Non-IFRS measure)
|79,589,081
|51,283,570
|55
|%
|79,589,081
|51,283,570
|55
|%
| Term licences, maintenance
and support revenue
|19,894,544
|83
|%
|13,039,369
|80
|%
|53
|%
|38,238,110
|84
|%
|25,504,431
|81
|%
|50
|%
|As at
| June 30,
2025
| December
31, 2024
|$
|$
| Cash balance
|94,008,665
|56,574,904
| Deferred reve nue
|45,303,289
|35,636,002
About VitalHub
VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit and LinkedIn .
Contact Information
Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA
Head of IR and M&A Specialist
(365) 363-6433
...
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
...
Cautionary Statement
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute“forward-looking information” or“financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“is expected”,“expects”,“scheduled”,“intends”,“contemplates”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
