Founderx2 Names Louisville's Sean Stafford, Co-Founder Of El Toro, One Of The Top 25 Founders Of 2025

Digital Advertising Platform - El Toro

FounderX2 Honors Stafford's Role in Transforming IP Targeting and Shaping the Future of Digital Advertising.

- Sean Stafford, Co-FounderLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sean Stafford , co-founder of Louisville-based El Toro , a leading innovator in digital advertising technology, has been named one of the Top 25 Founders of 2025 by FounderX2 Weekly. This honor highlights Stafford's exceptional contributions to digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement.Founded in 2012 by Sean Stafford alongside business partners Dan Kimball and David Stadler, El Toro revolutionized digital advertising with their innovative IP targeting technology. Stafford and his partners tackled industry-wide challenges including accountability, ad fraud, and effectiveness, pioneering methods that bridge physical addresses with digital advertising. Today, El Toro has delivered over five billion ad impressions and holds 25 patents, serving Fortune 500 companies, political campaigns, and businesses nationwide.Under the leadership of Stafford and his business partners, El Toro has earned accolades such as Kentucky's Emerging Company of the Year, Deloitte's Tech Fast 500, and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list, reflecting growth of over 3,000%. Stafford attributes the company's success to its integrity, creativity, and results-driven innovation."This recognition is truly a reflection of the incredible team, tech, and culture we've built at El Toro," said Stafford. "Together with Dan and David, we've focused relentlessly on solving real-world marketing problems and driving measurable results. We're proud of the advertising technology we've developed and excited about what's ahead."El Toro remains committed to leading the ad tech industry through ethical, effective, and accountable solutions, continuing to expand its influence from its $10.5M headquarters in Louisville's vibrant NuLu district.About FounderX2 WeeklyFounderX2 Weekly is a Substack publication dedicated to spotlighting today's most innovative startup founders and emerging business leaders. Each week, FounderX2 curates insights, interviews, and recognition for entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of technology, business, and culture. The annual Top 25 Founders list honors individuals who demonstrate extraordinary vision, impact, and leadership in the startup ecosystem. Learn more at substack.About El ToroEl Toro is the global leader in IP Targeting technology for accurate, measurable, and trusted results that matter. In 2013, El Toro invented and patented a unique series of technologies that tie IP addresses to their location of origin, allowing B2B and B2C marketers to programmatically serve digital advertising to the exact individuals of their choosing. El Toroʼs IP Targeting technology is rich with targeting, analytics, filters, and petabytes of data to help marketers optimize ad spending budgets, identify one-to-one conversions, and calculate an actual return on investment (ROI). For more information, please visit .

Stacy Griggs

Eltoro

+1 502-353-0390

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.