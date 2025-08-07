Fenix Lighting Expands Its Lineup With Several Powerful, Technologically Advanced New Products

Fenix HP12R-T Rechargeable Headlamp & Fenix LD35R Multipurpose Flashlight

Fenix LD35R Multipurpose Flashlight

Fenix HP12R-T Headlamp

ACE Series Flashlights

Fenix TK21R Flashlight & Fenix TK35R Flashlight

From compact multipurpose flashlights to performance headlamps, Fenix Lighting adds several products to its new releases.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fenix Lighting has released several new products this summer, continuing its focus on innovation in portable lighting. The latest models incorporate cutting-edge technology, including stepless rotary control, innovative user interfaces, ultraviolet spectrum output, and enhanced power efficiency. These upgrades are designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals in the field, outdoor users, and everyday carriers.The Fenix LD35R Multipurpose Flashlight combines multiple lighting features in a compact form factor. It includes a forward-facing beam with a maximum output of 1800 lumens reaching up to 1106 feet (337 meters), as well as two diffused side lights that provide soft white illumination along with red, blue, and flashing modes. Additional features like SOS, strobe, glass-breaking tips, and a magnetic tail offer utility in emergency or task-specific scenarios. With 15 total lighting modes, the LD35R is suited for a wide-range of applications.The Fenix HP12R-T is a rechargeable headlamp built for balanced wear and reliable output. Its rear-mounted battery pack helps distribute weight evenly, while also housing a red flashing light for improved visibility. The headlamp produces up to 1300 lumens with a beam distance of 656 feet (200 meters) and offers both cool white and neutral lighting options, along with red constant and flashing modes. Rated IP66 and tested for 2-meter impact resistance, it supports use in both recreational and demanding environments.This year, Fenix also introduced the ACE (Advanced Command Edition) Series, which features a new technology that allows users to set their flashlight to operate the way they want it to. By allowing the selection between various pre-set options, the user can customize their light to operate a different way for any scenario, be it at work, outdoors, or for just everyday use. Each model in the ACE Series balances durability with user-driven control.For users who require tactical-grade performance, the new Fenix TK21R and TK35R provide high-lumen output and enhanced handling. The TK21R offers 3600 lumens, dual tail switches, and a concealed charging port, while the TK35R reaches 5800 lumens, includes two UV lighting modes, and features the Flexisensa switch for quick mode selection. Both are intended for scenarios where reliability and speed are critical.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix's headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

