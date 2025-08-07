Heron Finance Adds Antares Private Credit Fund To Client Portfolios

Heron now offers accredited investors and RIAs exposure to more than a dozen leading private credit funds with over 3,500 loans from all 11 GICS sectors.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To help investors diversify their portfolios, Heron Finance has added the Antares Private Credit Fund (ABDC) to its platform.

"We're excited to give investors exposure to Antares Private Credit Fund and help both individual investors and RIAs generate income from a diversified portfolio of leading fund managers," said Heron CEO Mike Sall. "Antares Capital, who manages ABDC, is one of the most experienced private credit managers in the world, founded in 1996. That's the type of time-tested experience we look for when deciding which funds to include on our platform."

In addition to the Antares Private Credit Fund on the Heron platform, investors can gain exposure to some of the industry's most experienced private credit managers all in one diversified portfolio. (To see all of the funds currently available in Heron portfolios, visit heronfinance .)

Heron Finance prides itself on the high-quality nature of the funds included on its platform, selecting funds using a proprietary scorecard that analyzes dozens of variables.

"The private credit managers on the Heron platform now average 21 years of experience managing private credit assets," says Khang Nguyen, Heron's Chief Credit Officer. "All of these managers have experience navigating through volatile markets like the Global Financial Crisis, the European sovereign debt crisis, and COVID-19."

Additionally, the managers available on Heron's platform collectively manage more than $1 trillion in private credit assets-representing a majority share of the entire global private credit market.

About Heron Finance

Heron Finance is a private credit investment platform serving accredited retail investors and RIAs. By building custom, diversified portfolios from institutional-quality private credit funds, Heron helps clients access income-producing assets without the complexity or opacity of public market wrappers.

Heron Finance is not affiliated with the fund manager referenced above.

