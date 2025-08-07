Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ITAÚ DAY 2025


2025-08-07 05:33:47
MENAFN

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 2nd, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (EDT) and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Brasília time), we invite you to a 100% digital meeting in which our executives will share the developments in our businesses and their impact on UX.

To take part in the event, register at the following link:

Itaú Day 2025

The speakers in our meeting will be: Milton Maluhy – CEO, Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal – Co-chairmen of Board of Directors and Members of Executive Committee.

Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.

Contact:

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

