Vote Run Lead Action Announces New Board Members, Advisors And Staff To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amanda Stitt, Yordanos Eyoel, and Shaunna Thomas join board as organization enters its second decade of impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V ote Run Lead Action (VRLA), the nonpartisan, nonprofit training women and gender-expansive people to run and win, today announced the appointment of Amanda Stitt to its board of directors, alongside Yordanos Eyoel , and Shaunna Thomas joining as advisory board members. The organization also welcomed two key staff members, Camille Khalessi as Chief People Officer and Victoria Aulov as Operations Associate. Their appointments signal a bold new chapter as the organization scales its work to build women's majorities in U.S. legislatures and strengthen support for elected women.

“These women are more than board members or staff - they are movement architects,” said Erin Vilardi, founder and CEO of Vote Run Lead Action .“With their diverse backgrounds and track records of success, their leadership is exactly what we need as we enter our next decade. From national strategy to internal operations, this team knows how to build power, shift systems, and win. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Amanda, Yordanos, Shaunna, Camille and Victoria to this critical chapter of our work.”



Amanda Stitt is the co-founder of Change Media Group and a nationally respected political strategist who served as chief strategist for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's historic 2022 re-election campaign, which secured a Democratic trifecta in the state for the first time in 40 years. A longtime force in Michigan and national politics, she currently leads Whitmer's political and fundraising operations, focused on winning legislative majorities and developing the next generation of leaders.

Yordanos Eyoel is the founder and CEO of Keseb , a nonpartisan initiative building a transnational civil society ecosystem to advance inclusive and resilient democracies. An Ethiopian-American democracy entrepreneur, Yordanos is an Ashoka Fellow, a Civil Society Fellow with the Aspen Institute, and has been recognized by the Elevate Prize Foundation and Unorthodox Philanthropy for her innovative leadership at the intersection of philanthropy, civic infrastructure, and global democracy. Shaunna Thomas is co-founder and executive director of UltraViolet , a leading national advocacy organization driving feminist cultural and policy change. She has led some of the most impactful gender justice campaigns of the past decade, appearing often on NBC, CNN, and MSNBC. With deep knowledge in legislative strategy and grassroots mobilization, Thomas brings a powerful perspective to Vote Run Lead Action's mission of equipping women to lead boldly in government.

Amanda joins existing board VRLA members:



Erin Vilardi (Chair) – Founder & President, Vote Run Lead Action

Faith Winter (Treasurer) – Colorado State Senator and champion for working families

Rhonda Briggins (Secretary) – National civic engagement strategist and equity advocate

Heidi Sieck – Civic tech innovator and co-founder of #VOTEPROCHOICE Patricia Torres Ray – Former Minnesota State Senator and racial justice advocate

This announcement follows the 10th anniversary of Vote Run Lead , the largest and most diverse training program for women in politics and a sister organization to Vote Run Lead Action, as well as a successful 2024 election cycle. In the last year, the organization saw a 68%-win rate among its trained candidates on the general election ballot.

Vote Run Lead Action also announced two key staff appointments:



Camille Khaleesi, MBA, has been named Chief People Officer, a new executive leadership role focused on organizational culture, equity, and talent development. She brings over 20 years of experience in human resources and operations across nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Previously, she served as COO at Mothership Strategies, LLC. Camille holds a BA in Economics from UNC Chapel Hill and an MBA from Loyola University Maryland. She is also a dedicated advocate for children with special needs. Victoria Aulov joins the team full-time as Operations Associate after serving as an Operations Fellow in 2023. She supports strategic planning, staffing, and compliance, helping to build internal systems rooted in equity and care. A graduate of Manhattan University with a B.A. in Sociology, Victoria brings operational insight, legal ambition, and a deep commitment to social equity to her work advancing VRLA's mission.

“As we refine our focus and build toward a stronger future, we're investing in the people and roles that will help us lead with integrity and impact,” said Jacquie Ferreira, Chief Operations Officer of Vote Run Lead Action . “This is how we create lasting women-led political change - by investing in people, strengthening systems, and building power. Camille and Victoria bring the expertise and perspective we need to strengthen our internal operations and support our mission with clarity and care.”

About Vote Run Lead Action

Vote Run Lead Action is building a future where women and gender-expansive leaders hold the majority of seats in U.S. legislatures. To achieve true gender parity, it mobilizes every resource for deep, structural political change. Join the movement, donate, or get involved at VoteRunLeadAction.org or .

CONTACT: Destanie Morman Vote Run Lead Action ...