Scripps Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results
Third-quarter 2025
Local Media revenue
Down mid-to-high 20% range
Local Media expense
Down low-to-mid single-digit percent range
Scripps Networks revenue
Down low single-digit percent range
Scripps Networks expense
Down mid-single-digit percent range
Shared services and corporate
About $22 million
Updated guidance for full-year 2025
Cash interest paid
Between $170-$175 million
Cash taxes paid
Between $5-$10 million
Capital expenditures
Between $45-$50 million
Conference call
The company's senior management team will hold a call to discuss second-quarter 2025 results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, Aug. 8.
The company's protocol for joining its earnings calls is as follows:
Forward-looking statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "could," "should," "outlook," "guidance," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the company makes regarding expected operating results and future financial condition. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of the industry and the economy, the company's plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the company's control. The company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: change in advertising demand, fragmentation of audiences, loss of affiliation agreements, loss of distribution revenue, increase in programming costs, changes in law and regulation, the company's ability to identify and consummate strategic transactions, the controlled ownership structure of the company, and the company's ability to manage its outstanding debt obligations. A detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties is included in the company's Form 10-K, on file with the SEC, in the section titled "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this document is based only on currently available information and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."
|
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
|
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
$ 540,080
|
|
$ 573,629
|
|
$ 1,064,473
|
|
$ 1,135,093
|
Segment, shared services and corporate expenses
|
|
(457,075)
|
|
(478,639)
|
|
(911,467)
|
|
(952,865)
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
(613)
|
|
(973)
|
|
(4,757)
|
|
(5,988)
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
|
(37,198)
|
|
(38,468)
|
|
(75,658)
|
|
(77,156)
|
Gains (losses), net on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
31,410
|
|
157
|
|
31,488
|
|
10
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(463,476)
|
|
(517,923)
|
|
(960,394)
|
|
(1,035,999)
|
Operating income
|
|
76,604
|
|
55,706
|
|
104,079
|
|
99,094
|
Interest expense
|
|
(58,653)
|
|
(52,123)
|
|
(102,403)
|
|
(107,040)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(2,972)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,972)
|
|
-
|
Other financing transaction costs
|
|
(38,071)
|
|
-
|
|
(38,071)
|
|
-
|
Defined benefit pension plan income (expense)
|
|
(337)
|
|
177
|
|
(675)
|
|
354
|
Miscellaneous, net
|
|
(1,683)
|
|
(419)
|
|
(1,527)
|
|
16,402
|
Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
|
|
(25,112)
|
|
3,341
|
|
(41,569)
|
|
8,810
|
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|
|
(10,850)
|
|
(1,912)
|
|
2,152
|
|
(5,755)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(35,962)
|
|
1,429
|
|
(39,417)
|
|
3,055
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
(15,722)
|
|
(14,432)
|
|
(31,110)
|
|
(28,809)
|
Net loss attributable to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps
|
|
$ (51,684)
|
|
$ (13,003)
|
|
$ (70,527)
|
|
$ (25,754)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per diluted share of common stock attributable to the
|
|
$ (0.59)
|
|
$ (0.15)
|
|
$ (0.81)
|
|
$ (0.30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
87,925
|
|
85,673
|
|
87,420
|
|
85,282
|
|
See notes to results of operations.
Notes to Results of Operations
1. SEGMENT INFORMATION
We determine our operating segments based upon our management and internal reporting structure, as well as the basis that our chief operating decision maker makes resource-allocation decisions.
Our Local Media segment includes more than 60 local television stations and their related digital operations. It is comprised of 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. We also have 11 independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. Our Local Media segment earns revenue primarily from the sale of advertising to local, national and political advertisers and retransmission fees received from cable operators, telecommunications companies, satellite carriers and over-the-top virtual MVPDs.
Our Scripps Networks segment includes national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV as well as popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every U.S. television home through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV and/or digital distribution. These operations earn revenue primarily through the sale of advertising.
Our segment results reflect the impact of intercompany carriage agreements between our local broadcast television stations and our national networks. The intercompany carriage fee revenue earned by our local broadcast television stations is equal to the carriage fee expense incurred by our national networks. We also allocate a portion of certain corporate costs and expenses, including accounting, human resources, employee benefit and information technology to our segments. These intercompany agreements and allocations are generally amounts agreed upon by management, which may differ from an arms-length amount.
The other segment caption aggregates our operating segments that are too small to report separately. Costs for centrally provided services and certain corporate costs that are not allocated to the segments are included in shared services and corporate costs. These unallocated corporate costs would also include the costs associated with being a public company. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, property and equipment primarily used for corporate purposes and deferred income taxes.
Our chief operating decision maker evaluates operating performance and makes decisions about the allocation of resources to our segments using a measure called segment profit. Segment profit excludes interest, defined benefit pension plan amounts, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, divested operating units, restructuring activities, investment results and certain other items that are included in net income (loss) determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Information regarding our operating performance is as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local Media
|
|
$ 334,766
|
|
$ 364,926
|
|
(8.3) %
|
|
$ 660,155
|
|
$ 717,762
|
|
(8.0) %
|
Scripps Networks
|
|
205,765
|
|
208,720
|
|
(1.4) %
|
|
403,772
|
|
417,998
|
|
(3.4) %
|
Other
|
|
4,243
|
|
4,746
|
|
(10.6) %
|
|
9,923
|
|
8,859
|
|
12.0 %
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
(4,694)
|
|
(4,763)
|
|
(1.4) %
|
|
(9,377)
|
|
(9,526)
|
|
(1.6) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
$ 540,080
|
|
$ 573,629
|
|
(5.8) %
|
|
$ 1,064,473
|
|
$ 1,135,093
|
|
(6.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local Media
|
|
$ 55,821
|
|
$ 88,130
|
|
(36.7) %
|
|
$ 90,740
|
|
$ 153,686
|
|
(41.0) %
|
Scripps Networks
|
|
55,948
|
|
37,747
|
|
48.2 %
|
|
120,041
|
|
87,401
|
|
37.3 %
|
Other
|
|
(6,979)
|
|
(9,236)
|
|
(24.4) %
|
|
(13,384)
|
|
(15,633)
|
|
(14.4) %
|
Shared services and corporate
|
|
(21,785)
|
|
(21,651)
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
(44,391)
|
|
(43,226)
|
|
2.7 %
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
(613)
|
|
(973)
|
|
|
|
(4,757)
|
|
(5,988)
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of
|
|
(37,198)
|
|
(38,468)
|
|
|
|
(75,658)
|
|
(77,156)
|
|
|
Gains (losses), net on disposal of property
|
|
31,410
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
31,488
|
|
10
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(58,653)
|
|
(52,123)
|
|
|
|
(102,403)
|
|
(107,040)
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(2,972)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,972)
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other financing transaction costs
|
|
(38,071)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(38,071)
|
|
-
|
|
|
Defined benefit pension plan income
|
|
(337)
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
(675)
|
|
354
|
|
|
Miscellaneous, net
|
|
(1,683)
|
|
(419)
|
|
|
|
(1,527)
|
|
16,402
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations before
|
|
$ (25,112)
|
|
$ 3,341
|
|
|
|
$ (41,569)
|
|
$ 8,810
|
|
Operating results for our Local Media segment were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core advertising
|
|
$ 136,529
|
|
$ 139,106
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
$ 268,675
|
|
$ 275,549
|
|
(2.5) %
|
Political
|
|
2,624
|
|
28,151
|
|
(90.7) %
|
|
5,887
|
|
43,317
|
|
(86.4) %
|
Distribution
|
|
192,613
|
|
194,191
|
|
(0.8) %
|
|
379,804
|
|
391,690
|
|
(3.0) %
|
Other
|
|
3,000
|
|
3,478
|
|
(13.7) %
|
|
5,789
|
|
7,206
|
|
(19.7) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
334,766
|
|
364,926
|
|
(8.3) %
|
|
660,155
|
|
717,762
|
|
(8.0) %
|
Segment costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employee compensation and benefits
|
|
104,315
|
|
105,569
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
209,484
|
|
212,295
|
|
(1.3) %
|
Programming
|
|
129,153
|
|
123,112
|
|
4.9 %
|
|
268,850
|
|
253,856
|
|
5.9 %
|
Other expenses
|
|
45,477
|
|
48,115
|
|
(5.5) %
|
|
91,081
|
|
97,925
|
|
(7.0) %
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
278,945
|
|
276,796
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
569,415
|
|
564,076
|
|
0.9 %
|
Segment profit
|
|
$ 55,821
|
|
$ 88,130
|
|
(36.7) %
|
|
$ 90,740
|
|
$ 153,686
|
|
(41.0) %
Operating results for our Scripps Networks segment were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
$ 205,765
|
|
$ 208,720
|
|
(1.4) %
|
|
$ 403,772
|
|
$ 417,998
|
|
(3.4) %
|
Segment costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employee compensation and benefits
|
|
21,956
|
|
29,781
|
|
(26.3) %
|
|
42,829
|
|
59,762
|
|
(28.3) %
|
Programming
|
|
88,837
|
|
98,474
|
|
(9.8) %
|
|
165,247
|
|
187,636
|
|
(11.9) %
|
Other expenses
|
|
39,024
|
|
42,718
|
|
(8.6) %
|
|
75,655
|
|
83,199
|
|
(9.1) %
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
149,817
|
|
170,973
|
|
(12.4) %
|
|
283,731
|
|
330,597
|
|
(14.2) %
|
Segment profit
|
|
$ 55,948
|
|
$ 37,747
|
|
48.2 %
|
|
$ 120,041
|
|
$ 87,401
|
|
37.3 %
2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 31,660
|
|
$ 23,852
|
Other current assets
|
|
592,208
|
|
606,163
|
Total current assets
|
|
623,868
|
|
630,015
|
Investments
|
|
15,323
|
|
8,884
|
Property and equipment
|
|
428,264
|
|
453,900
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
88,298
|
|
90,136
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,968,574
|
|
1,968,574
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
1,590,521
|
|
1,635,488
|
Programming
|
|
341,231
|
|
402,459
|
Miscellaneous
|
|
31,658
|
|
9,119
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$ 5,087,737
|
|
$ 5,198,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 67,055
|
|
$ 100,669
|
Unearned revenue
|
|
16,597
|
|
18,159
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
78,854
|
|
15,612
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
329,646
|
|
347,954
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
492,152
|
|
482,394
|
Long-term debt (less current portion)
|
|
2,544,850
|
|
2,560,560
|
Other liabilities (less current portion)
|
|
760,745
|
|
837,607
|
Total equity
|
|
1,289,990
|
|
1,318,014
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
$ 5,087,737
|
|
$ 5,198,575
3. EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")
Unvested awards of share-based payments with non-forfeitable rights to receive dividends or dividend equivalents, such as certain of our RSUs, are considered participating securities for purposes of calculating EPS. Under the two-class method, we allocate a portion of net income to these participating securities and, therefore, exclude that income from the calculation of EPS for common stock. We do not allocate losses to the participating securities.
The following table presents information about basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numerator (for basic and diluted earnings per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ (35,962)
|
|
$ 1,429
|
|
$ (39,417)
|
|
$ 3,055
|
Less preferred stock dividends
|
|
(15,722)
|
|
(14,432)
|
|
(31,110)
|
|
(28,809)
|
Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ (51,684)
|
|
$ (13,003)
|
|
$ (70,527)
|
|
$ (25,754)
|
Denominator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
87,925
|
|
85,673
|
|
87,420
|
|
85,282
|
Effect of dilutive securities
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
87,925
|
|
85,673
|
|
87,420
|
|
85,282
4. NON-GAAP INFORMATION
In addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP performance measure that management and the company's Board of Directors uses to evaluate the performance of the business. We also believe that the non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of management and is a measure that is frequently used by industry analysts, investors and lenders as a measure of valuation for broadcast companies.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, plus income tax expense
(benefit), interest expense, financing transaction costs, losses (gains) on extinguishment of debt, defined benefit pension plan expense (income), share-based compensation costs, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, loss (gain) on business and asset disposals, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges and certain other miscellaneous items. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of our operating performance.
A reconciliation of the adjusted EBITDA measure to the comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP is as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ (35,962)
|
|
$ 1,429
|
|
$ (39,417)
|
|
$ 3,055
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
10,850
|
|
1,912
|
|
(2,152)
|
|
5,755
|
Interest expense
|
|
58,653
|
|
52,123
|
|
102,403
|
|
107,040
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
2,972
|
|
-
|
|
2,972
|
|
-
|
Other financing transaction costs
|
|
38,071
|
|
-
|
|
38,071
|
|
-
|
Defined benefit pension plan expense (income)
|
|
337
|
|
(177)
|
|
675
|
|
(354)
|
Share-based compensation costs
|
|
5,852
|
|
4,970
|
|
11,457
|
|
9,576
|
Depreciation
|
|
14,643
|
|
15,150
|
|
29,547
|
|
30,270
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
22,555
|
|
23,318
|
|
46,111
|
|
46,886
|
Losses (gains), net on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
(31,410)
|
|
(157)
|
|
(31,488)
|
|
(10)
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
613
|
|
973
|
|
4,757
|
|
5,988
|
Miscellaneous, net
|
|
1,683
|
|
419
|
|
1,527
|
|
(16,402)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 88,857
|
|
$ 99,960
|
|
$ 164,463
|
|
$ 191,804
5. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
The following table presents additional information on certain sources and uses of cash:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
$ (12,642)
|
|
$ (23,149)
|
|
$ (14,496)
|
|
$ (41,046)
|
Interest paid
|
|
(24,039)
|
|
(33,811)
|
|
(81,906)
|
|
(101,158)
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
(12,914)
|
|
(34,388)
|
|
(12,729)
|
|
(34,570)
|
Mandatory contributions to defined retirement plans
|
|
(279)
|
|
(290)
|
|
(556)
|
|
(587)
