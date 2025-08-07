Sun Life Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Shares Payable In Q3 2025
|
Series 3
|
$0.278125 per share
|
Series 4
|
$0.278125 per share
|
Series 5
|
$0.28125 per share
|
Series 8R
|
$0.264375 per share
|
Series 9QR
|
$0.255458 per share
|
Series 10R
|
$0.185438 per share
|
Series 11QR
|
$0.303348 per share
Common shares of the Company acquired under the Company's Canadian Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan") will be purchased by the Plan agent on the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and through the facilities of other Canadian stock exchanges and alternative Canadian trading platforms.
Sun Life Financial Inc. has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit .
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]
To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]
