ACEP Names Michael Fraser, Phd, As Next Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is pleased to announce Michael Fraser, PhD, MS, CAE as its next executive director.

Fraser will lead the implementation of ACEP's advocacy, education and policy objectives with a sharp focus on empowering emergency physicians and enhancing the practice of emergency medicine through the organization that serves as the unified national voice of the specialty.

"I'm honored to serve as ACEP's next executive director," said Fraser. "Throughout the search process, I was deeply inspired by the passion of ACEP members and the vital role emergency physicians play at the intersection of our nation's health care and public health systems. I look forward to bringing my experience collaboratively leading medical societies and public health associations to ACEP to advance and elevate the specialty, and to support the emergency physicians who serve as a cornerstone of care for all Americans."

Fraser most recently served as chief executive officer (CEO) of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and prior to that he was the CEO of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO). His previous experience also includes serving as executive vice president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

Fraser is a dynamic leader with more than two decades of public health and medical organization management experience. He is a prolific author with 40 peer-reviewed scientific publications and commentaries, and a contributor to several book projects. Fraser is an affiliated faculty in the Department of Global and Community Health and the Department of Health Administration and Policy at the George Mason University College of Public Health in Fairfax, Virginia. He received doctorate and master's degrees in sociology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a master's degree in management with a concentration on management, strategy, and leadership from the Eli Broad School of Management at Michigan State University. He received his bachelor's degree in sociology from Oberlin College in 1991.

Fraser takes the helm of the association at a pivotal time for the specialty.

"Now is the time to confront real threats to emergency physicians' autonomy and eliminate obstacles that complicate the unique and vital duty to treat anyone, anytime," said Alison Haddock, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "Michael Fraser's blend of strong public health leadership and extensive management experience will position ACEP and its members for success, reinforcing ACEP's role as an indispensable advocate and vital partner throughout every emergency physician's professional journey."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis.

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians

